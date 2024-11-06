No Plan Yet To Congratulate Trump – Russian Govt

Following the declaration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States (US), the Russian government has declared that it has no immediate plans to congratulate the former president amid ongoing hostilities between Russia and U.S.-supported Ukraine.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Republican candidate and former U.S. President was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, who had hoped to make history as the first female president.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday emphasized that the U.S. remains an “Unfriendly” nation in Russia’s view.

READ ALSO:

Peskov highlighted the historically low level of U.S.-Russia relations, noting that it is difficult to imagine them deteriorating further.

According to Peskov, Moscow is observing developments and carefully analyzing statements from American politicians regarding Russia, signalling a cautious approach.

Russia’s response comes as global leaders have been extending their congratulations to Trump, who defeated Kamala Harris to secure a second non-consecutive term as U.S. President.

However, the Russian government cautioned its citizens to remember the U.S.’s “direct and indirect involvement in a war against our state,” underscoring the severe tensions between the two nations.

The Kremlin’s stance leaves open questions about how Trump’s return to office may impact the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a situation that remains unresolved.