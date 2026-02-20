No Plan To Remove My Deputy – Aiyedatiwa

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has debunked impeachment moves against his deputy, Olayide Adelami, noting that his loyalty remain unquestionable.

Aiyedatiwa made the affirmation on Friday during the commissioning of the newly constructed Ayegunle-Iwaro Oka Road as part of activities marking his first-year anniversary in office.

His response was in reaction to a viral video where a cleric said he saw an impending impeachment against Adelami.

READ ALSO:

The General Overseer of God Central Ministry in Ekiti State, Prophet Olumuyiwa Akogun, who gave the prophecy, had recently raised concerns over a possible political crisis in Ondo State involving Aiyedatiwa and his deputy.

The cleric, in a viral social media clip, recounted a vision he claimed to have received concerning the state’s leadership.

Prophet Akogun said he saw what appeared to be a breaking news announcement suggesting that the deputy governor was impeached.

According to him, in the vision, he saw the governor and his deputy standing behind one another with a flag before a sudden storm arose and caused separation between them.

Dismissing the words of the prophecy, Aiyedatiwa noted that his deputy has not committed any offence and there’s no plan to remove him.