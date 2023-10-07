No Plan to Increase Fuel Pump Price –NNPCL

Oil Price Drops to $84 per Barrel

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that it has no plan to increase fuel pump prices. A statement on its verified social media handle X formerly Twitter yesterday by NNPC Retail Management said the speculation of of pump price increase was incorrect.

It said, “Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated. Please buy the best-quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide.”

Meanwhile, oil prices were on track yesterday to record their steepest losses in a week since March, after another partial lifting of Russia’s fuel export ban compounded demand fears due to macroeconomic headwinds. Brent futures edged higher at 7 cents at $84.14 at 11:22 a.m. EDT (1522 GMT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 4 cents at $82.35, according to Reuters.

“For the week, Brent was on track for a decline of about 11.7% and WTI headed for a 9.3% drop, on worries that persistently high-interest rates will slow global growth and hammer fuel demand, even if supplies are depressed by Saudi Arabia and Russia, who said they will continue supply cuts to year-end.

“United States job growth rose by 336,000 in September according to Labor Department statistics, far exceeding economists’ forecasts of a 170,000 rise. “The sentiment of the statistics is likely mixed for oil prices. A robust U.S. economy could buoy sentiment for near-term oil demand, analysts said, but conversely, the statistics resulted in a stronger US dollar and increased bets on another interest rate hike in 2023.

“A strong U.S. dollar is typically negative for oil demands, making the commodity relatively more expensive for holders of other currencies,” according to Reuters.