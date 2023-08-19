No Plan To Impeach Shaibu, Says Edo Speaker

The alleged impeachment crisis rocking the executive arm of the Edo State was on Fri- day refuted by the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bless- ing Agbebaku when the 24- members’ legislative arm paid a courtesy call on the Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki. The Deputy-Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, had on August 3rd approach a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to forestall an alleged impeachment plan by the State House of Assembly.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, the Inspector General of Police; State Security Service; the Governor of Edo State; the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of Edo State were the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants respectively. Shauib sought an interlocutory injunction re- straining the 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants/Respondents or their agents from commencing an impeachment process against him.

He also prayed the court to restrain the governor of the state or other persons acting on his order from harassing and preventing him from effectively dis- charging his duties as the deputy governor of the state. But, the Speaker, while on the courtesy call on the Governor, urged Edo people to disregard rumors of the purported impeachment by the State Assembly. He said: “We are here to clear the air on the insinuof the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

I want to let the people of Edo State know that there was nothing of such in the State House of Assembly. “There was no time that the governor called me and instructed me that there must be an impeachment against the Deputy Governor. The rumour of impeachment is from the pit of hell.

I want to let Edo people know today that till tomorrow, the governor has not called to say the deputy governor should be im- peached, next tomorrow is coming and I don’t think the governor will say that to us.” The Speaker further noted that when he approached the governor, he asked if there’s anything of such.

“He asked what the impeachment is for. I told him there is no such plan. Nothing of such is going on. On my own, I called the Deputy Governor to tell him that there is nothing like an impeachment plan by the Assembly and what he heard was a rumour.