No Plan To Impeach Ondo Speaker – Majority Leader

The leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Chief Olatunji Oshati, has dispelled insinuations of uneasy calm in the house over the plan to impeach the Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji.

Twelve lawmakers, led by Hon Temitope Akomolafe, in a resolution issued on Thursday night, invoked Section 92(4)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the legislature to remove a Speaker for acts deemed to undermine public trust or violate official responsibilities.

However, Oshati denied knowledge of any impeachment move against Oladiji, as that was never a topic of discussion at either the plenary sittings or any of the House parliamentary meetings.

Oshati assured the people of Ondo State of the House’s commitment to people-centred legislation that must ensure the general interest of our people.

The lawmaker maintained that democracy would be regarded as healthy when we sometimes disagree to agree. He said the disagreement among lawmakers is part of democracy.

However, he said the reason for the disagreement should always be reasonable. He promised that the house would use its conflict resolution machinery to resolve whatever may have caused this.