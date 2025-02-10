No Pilgrims Would Miss 2025 Hajj – NAHCON Chairman

Share

The National Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Professor Saleh Usman, has strongly debunked allegations that he is truncating the preparation for the 2025 Hajj Pilgrimage by cancelling deals with Saudi Arabia Muaashir Companies.

The Chairman who was responding to allegations by the Forum of States Pilgrim Welfare Agencies, who alleged that he had singlehandedly cancelled contracts with a Saudi-based Muaashir Companies said, “These allegations target my hard-earned reputation as an Islamic Scholar”.

The Secretary and Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abubakar Salihu, warned that the cancellation of the contract signed with Saudi service provider Mashariq Al-Dhahabiah could result in Nigerian pilgrims being denied visas for the 2025 Hajj.

However, Prof Usman said “The contract with the Saudi Arabia Company was cancelled by the same Saudi Government and they later approved it and subsequently cancelled for the second time, so you can see that I have nothing to do with the cancellation”.

He said, “Because of this up and down I’m right now in Saudi Arabia to ensure that what is right is been done, we are doing everything according to the dictate of the laws and honesty and I’m assuring that no Pilgrims will miss this year Hajj”.

Professor Usman noted that “Our preparation at the NAHCON has almost completed we have any problems and Inshallah we are going to achieve high-quality results”.

He said, “All those spreading lies against Us would see Us making achievements beyond their negative expectations, and we will make this year Hajj one of the best by Wills of Allah”, he concluded.

