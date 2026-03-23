No Petitions Against Judges – Gov Aliyu

Sokoto State Government has commended the state judiciary for upholding the integrity of the judicial system through fairness and diligence in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made this remark while receiving members of the judiciary alongside the legislature during a Sallah homage at the Government House, Sokoto.

The Governor disclosed that since assuming office, his administration has not received any petition or complaint of wrongdoing against any member of the judiciary in the state.

He noted that this reflects the high level of professionalism, integrity, and impartiality with which justice is administered.

“I am very proud of the way and manner our judges and Khadis are administering justice in the state,” the governor said.

Governor Aliyu further assured the judiciary of his administration’s continued support to enable it to discharge its constitutional responsibilities effectively.

Turning to the legislature, the governor commended the cordial working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government, noting that the synergy has facilitated the execution of meaningful projects across the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga, praised Governor Aliyu for the transformation witnessed across the state within two years of his administration and assured him of the legislature’s sustained support.

He added that the lawmakers would continue to enact laws that positively impact the lives of citizens, irrespective of their location within the state.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of the state, Saidu Muhammad Sifawa, commended the governor for giving due attention to the judiciary.

He cited the ongoing construction of courtrooms at the State High Court, as well as another court complex being executed by the state government, as clear demonstrations of the administration’s commitment to strengthening the judicial system.

Justice Sifawa also lauded Governor Aliyu’s developmental strides across the state within his two years in office.

The Sallah homage was attended by members of the state legislature, High Court judges, and Khadis.