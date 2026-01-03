No Peace In Nigeria, If Boko Haram Is Not Cleared From Lake Chad – Zulum

…As terrorists use Islands as a safe haven

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has called on the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abba, to ensure that Boko Haram and members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) are completely cleared from the islands and shores of the Lake Chad waters for lasting peace to be restored in the region.

Speaking when the CNS paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Maiduguri, on Friday, Governor Zulum said, “The presence of the terrorists at the shores of Lake Chad has been one of our major challenges.

“The terrorist has made the Tumbys (Islands ) as their safe haven. When they kidnap people as far as Mali and other parts of the Sahel, they bring them to the islands”.

“We can never have peace, our operations are not done in Lake Chad are to completely wipe out the terrorists, we will never have peace.

“They move from other countries like Libya, Chad Niger to Nigeria through Lake Chad. From there they move to Sambiza and Nabdara mountain”, he added.

Zulum said the crisis and the fall of Sahel, which includes Libya, Mali and other parts of the region, have compounded our problem.

“We cannot defeat the terrorists if we do not clear Lake Chad. And this can not be done without the support of the Nigerian government. So we solicit your support for the clearance of Lake Chad.

“Once operations are concluded on the shores of Lake Chad, the situation Northeast and the country in general will be restored”.

He assured the Nigerian military and the Navy in particular of his administration’s continued support and cooperation to end the insurgency.

Earlier, the Chief of Navy Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, told the governor that he was on his maiden assessment visit to the theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai and that he had visited Baga Naval Base Lake Chad, to see the troops.

“I took an assessment visit to Bags Naval Base with a view to seeing things for myself, knowing their challenges with a view to addressing them, the CNS said.

He assured that the Nigerian Navy will take charge of the Lake Chad waters and deny the terrorists freedom of action, as well as restore economic activities in the area.

