No Party Is Tribal Except APGA, Says Ekwunife

The gubernatorial running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has stated that no political party in Nigeria is tribal—except the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Ekwunife made the remark during the Anambra Central Senatorial District Stakeholders’ Meeting held in Awka, dismissing claims that the APC is a sectional or tribal party.

“No party is a sectional or tribal political party. The APC is neither an Igbo, Yoruba, nor Hausa-Fulani party—it is a national party,” she said.

According to her, APGA is the only party that has maintained a narrow, regional outlook, operating solely in Anambra State and producing its national chairman from the same state.

“It is only APGA that claims to be a sectional party, with just one state under its control. That shows the party is not growing. It has remained stagnant without expanding across Nigeria like other national parties. I urge us all to support the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” she added.

Ekwunife also debunked what she described as “false and bogus claims” by APGA that it enjoys the support of President Tinubu, stressing that no such alliance exists.

“Mr. President has told us to go and win Anambra for the APC. He has assured us of his full support. So how can he do anti-party by hiding his own candidate—a good product—in a warehouse to promote the product of another party? That is not possible. At no point did he say he was supporting another party or candidate,” she emphasized.

Meanwhile, the APC State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, announced the official flag-off of the party’s local government campaign tour, beginning with Ayamelum Local Government Area.

“We are commencing our LG tour from Ayamelum. With the mandate given to us by Mr. President, we are confident of a clean sweep at the November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra,” he declared.

Ejidike urged Anambra residents to take advantage of the benefits of connecting with the federal government.

“Go to Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states, and you will see the gains of aligning with the center. That is what the APC in Anambra aims to replicate,” he stated.

