No Part Of Ogun Will Be Left Behind – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive and balanced development across all parts of the state, assuring residents that no community will be left behind in the government’s ongoing infrastructure drive.

Speaking on his verified X handle on Tuesday, Governor Abiodun emphasised that his administration is executing major infrastructure projects across the three senatorial districts, reflecting his vision to build a modern, connected, and prosperous Ogun State.

Abiodun highlighted that in the Ifo–Sango Ota–Idiroko axis, construction is simultaneously ongoing on four major highways, including the 140-kilometre Abeokuta–Lagos Expressway, which the state government is rehabilitating despite its federal status, as well as the Sango–Idiroko road.

According to the Governor, over 22 kilometres of roads linking Ijoko, Agbado, and Alagbole have been completed, while the 24-kilometre Ota–Itele–Lafenwa road has been included in the proposed 2026 budget.

The governor urged residents to be wary of politically motivated misinformation, noting that many of the affected roads were in deplorable condition long before he assumed office in 2019.

According to him, his administration has turned several of those roads into active construction sites, with visible progress recorded.

He further disclosed that major road projects such as the Sango–Ijoko–Agbado–Oke Aro–Lambe–Akute, Sango Ota–Papalanto–Abeokuta, and Sango–Idiroko highways have achieved over 50 per cent completion, reaffirming his government’s resolve to deliver on its promises.

Beyond road infrastructure, Abiodun pointed to other landmark achievements, including the world-class Gateway International Airport, a new Sports Complex, and the largest cement factory in West Africa, as evidence of Ogun’s growing industrial and economic strength.

He assured citizens that his administration would continue to work tirelessly until every part of the state feels the full impact of good governance and sustainable development.