No Option To Networking, Resilience In Business –Lawani

Tonya Lawani is the CEO of Seal Group and a manufacturer who sits on the boards of some small and medium enterprises (SMEs). She added another cap to her feathers recently with her appointment into the Board of NASCON Allied Industries Plc. a member of the Dangote Group. In this report, Tonya speaks about the place of integrity, networking and resilience in business, among other issues, VICTOR ESEZOBOR reports

The fear has always been there concerning the perception about women in the boardroom. However, Tonya Lawani believes there is no cause for alarm. Rather, she said the female folk bring dynamism and competence into the boardroom.

“Today scores of Nigerian ladies are sitting on the boards of many successful companies. I don’t want to mention names, but if you look at a number of Nigerian banks and very successful international companies, you will find many ladies exhibiting a rare combination of competence and focus in driving their various companies. In the public sector, many of them are bringing innovations as heads of many ministries and parastatals,” she said.

According to her, what is required is vision, the right team and readiness to play the game with their male counterparts. “Look at the universities, a number of the vice chancellors are women, professors in their areas of competence. The same thing goes for international organisations like the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO),” she said.

For her, being a female manufacturer and a member of the Institute of Directors who sits on the boards of one of the companies in the Dangote Group as well as a few MSMEs in a tough economy is no tea party, more so in the last two years. “But even as the Managing Director and CEO of Seal Group, with offices in Lagos and Benin, I have reasons to soldier on and be a source of motivation to younger entrepreneurs.”

Critical success factor

Tonya has a nugget for successful business. She says: “There are no alternatives to vision, networking, trust, integrity and resilience in business. Your vision must be clear from the onset, followed by building a team that would help to achieve that vision. “As it is often said, if you require the right team and motivate it, the sky in your beginning, and vice versa.

If you get it wrong from the point of recruitment, by sacrificing competence and cognate experience on the altar of favouritism, you are doomed. You can’t also rule out the issue of trust. A single client you satisfied would thousands more, through referrers. The point is you thrive on your reputation, where trust is built.”

Power of inclusivity

“Growing up in Kaduna while being from Edo State taught me the significance of inclusivity and understanding various perspectives. Fluently speaking Hausa, English, and French helped me build genuine connections across communities and deepened my appreciation for cultural richness and relationships,” she noted.

One thing she won’t forget is the value of discipline. “My family instilled in me the values of discipline, hard work, and integrity, which have become the compass guiding my every decision. This upbringing taught me that true success transcends personal achievements; it lies in making a meaningful impact, uplifting others, and contributing positively to society.

This belief fuels my dedication to mentorship, social impact initiatives, and empowering young entrepreneurs.” Biggest challenges and roadblocks Like many people in business, there are roadblocks. “Starting as a young woman entrepreneur in Nigeria came with its own set of unique challenges. Earning credibility in male-dominated industries required relentless commitment, exceptional performance, and a continual need to prove my competence.

“Navigating the unpredictable Nigerian business environment presented hurdles like inconsistent policies, infrastructural gaps, and a challenging regulatory landscape. “In the early years, gaining access to financing and building trust with large corporate clients were also significant obstacles. Additionally, introducing new concepts like advertising inflatables necessitated changing entrenched mind-sets and educating clients on the value of innovative marketing tools.”

Educational, family background

The youngest of seven siblings, Tonya was born to Prince S.E.A. La

wani and Mrs. Omoyeme Lawani (retired DCP), and hails from Edo State. “I was born and raised in Kaduna State. For my secondary education, I attended Federal Government College in Bwari, Abuja. I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria. I later completed my MBA at the Metropolitan School of Business & Management in the United Kingdom.

“Driven by a desire to enhance my leadership skills, I participated in the Owner Manager Programme (OMP 17) at the Lagos Business School, which is known for its distinctive approach to teaching leadership and business management in West Africa. “I also attended the Company Direction Course (The Effective Directors) at the Chartered Institute of Directors, where I am a member.

Additionally, I have taken several management and leadership courses at Harvard University, including Contract Law, Strategic Project Management, and Data Visualisation, among others. “I am a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience. My entrepreneurial journey began as a university undergraduate with a passion for trading, which helped me develop essential business skills.

“Currently, I serve as the Group Chief Executive of Seal Group, a conglomerate with diverse business interests including manufacturing, advertising, hospitality, retail, medical equipment procurement and supplies, print media, branding, and general merchandising.”

She oversees the successful operation of all its subsidiaries, which include Virgin Vie Angel Limited, The Virgin Hospitality Company, ABC Inflatables Nigeria Ltd, Expose Et Al Limited, and The Quick Print Shop Limited.

Parental Guidance

Early discipline is very vital. “My parents instilled discipline and an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age, encouraging me to see opportunities where others saw obstacles. Even as an undergraduate, I began trading, an experience that taught me to be resourceful and a risk taker.

“My journey into entrepreneurship began as an undergraduate at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where I explored my passion for business through trading. After graduating with a degree in Economics, I was motivated by a strong desire to empower Nigerians and create wealth.

“In 2005, I founded Virgin Vie Angel Limited (VVA), which focuses on corporate branding and merchandising. Establishing VVA taught me the importance of innovation and consistency in delivering value, principles that continue to guide my businesses today. “In 2006, I ventured into advertising by launching ABC Inflatables Nigeria Limited, a company that pioneered the use of inflatables for brand advertisement in Nigeria.

This innovative approach required courage, creativity, and the ability to educate the market about new possibilities. “The establishment of The Virgin Hospitality Company in 2010 further solidified my belief in building vertically integrated solutions.

This company became a trusted partner for over 1000 hotels, significantly shaping Nigeria’s hospitality branding landscape. “Over time, I recognised the value of controlling the entire value chain to ensure quality and efficiency. This insight led me to create The Quick Print Shop Limited, enabling the SEAL Group to manage its production needs internally and provide printing solutions to top organisations nationwide. “Each of these milestones has taught me resilience in the face of challenges, the power of vision and adaptability, and the importance of nurturing a strong team.”

Motivation

One thing that is not lost on her is that her daily motivation comes from solving business challenges, creating opportunities, and making a positive impact. She is also deeply inspired to mentor the next generation of African entrepreneurs.