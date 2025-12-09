No Opposition Party In Nigeria – Adegbonmire

Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire (SAN), representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, has dismissed opposition parties in Nigeria, describing them as “a gathering of jesters” with no chance of defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

He made the remarks during a mega empowerment programme covering the six local governments of his senatorial district, Akure South, Akure North, Ondo East, Ondo West, Idanre, and Ifedore.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary distributed tricycles, motorcycles, wheelchairs, generators, grinding machines, sewing machines, and cash grants to about 1,000 beneficiaries, including traders and people living with disabilities.

Adegbonmire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the programme was intended to give back to his constituents and help them generate income.

“Like I always tell people, in 2023 we could not do much because of the budget. This is the first full year of representation. It was important to show gratitude to my constituents by helping them to fish rather than just give them fish,” he said.

He explained that the cash incentives were designed to support small businesses, while equipment such as tricycles and grinding machines would enable recipients to earn sustainable livelihoods.

“As you can see, it says ‘Mega Empowerment for Renewed Hope.’ That is the slogan of the President. As a member of APC and the National Assembly, I am happy to continue supporting Mr. President because he is doing very well,” he added.

On the 2027 elections, the senator predicted a landslide victory for the APC, asserting that opposition parties in the country were ineffective.

“If it is about him winning, that is a foregone conclusion. Where’s the opposition? I don’t know of any. Who is in the ADC? Tell me. There is no ADC,” he said.

Adegbonmire noted that the empowerment programme was part of a broader effort to demonstrate the impact of both the President and the APC in Ondo State, stating, “The President is not coming to Ondo State to campaign. We will campaign for him. This is in support of the President, the state government, and my party, the only party in Nigeria.”