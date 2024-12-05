No One Will Force Osimhen To Leave Us —Galatasaray President

Share

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has issued a defiant message concerning the transfer situation of Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is on a season-long loan from Napoli, but there is a breakup clause in the agreement that will allow to quit Galatasaray next month.

This has caused a lot of speculations about the player’s immediate future in recent weeks. The Galatasaray President has admitted the clause has made things “very difficult” for the Turkish champions but insisted that the decision to leave before the end of the loan deal will rest on the player himself.

“He is our player this season. There is a very difficult clause for him to leave at mid-season. According to our agreement, he will play for us until the end of the season,” he told A Spor.

“No one should bend him. He will make his own decision at the end of the season. If he wants to continue at Galatasaray, he can. “Don’t be fooled by the perception that he will leave. He is very happy to be in Turkey and at Galatasaray.”

Share

Please follow and like us: