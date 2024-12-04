No One Will Force Osimhen To Leave – Galatasaray President

Share

Galatasaray President, Dursun Özbek, on Wednesday, declared that Victor Osimhen won’t be forced to leave the club in January.

It would be recalled that Osimhen linked up with the Yellow and Reds from Serie A club, Napoli on loan in September.

There is a clause in the contract which allows the striker to move to another club in January.

The 25-year-old has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Özbek, however, believed the Nigerian would remain at the club for the remainder of the campaign.

”He is our player this season. There is a very difficult clause for him to leave at mid-season. According to our agreement, he will play for us until the end of the season,” he told A Spor.

“No one should bend him. He will make his own decision at the end of the season. If he wants to continue at Galatasaray, he can.”

