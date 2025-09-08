No One Will Find My Body After Death – Odumeje 

Onitsha-based prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje or “The Indaboski Bahose,” has once again stirred controversy with a dramatic prophecy about his death.

In a now-viral video clip from a recent church service, the founder of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry told his congregation that when his time on earth ends, no one will ever find his body.

“One has completed his mission and returned home; now it’s just the Lion himself, the dead man,” Odumeje declared, adding that his assignment was not about longevity but about fulfilling a divine mission.

Proclaiming himself the “strongest spiritual man in the world after TB Joshua,” Odumeje said his ministry exists to prove the supremacy of Jesus Christ.

“Our work is to clear doubts. There is only one God, one power, and that power is Jesus Christ,” he told his followers.

Odumeje, famous for his theatrical preaching, dramatic deliverance sessions, and flamboyant declarations, has long courted controversy.

Over the years, he has built a reputation for physical dramatizations of spiritual battles, viral prophecies, and claims of supernatural powers.

His latest prophecy has divided opinion, with some Nigerians dismissing it as theatrics, while others take it as a genuine spiritual revelation.

This prophecy is consistent with the mysterious and dramatic persona Odumeje has cultivated over the years.

Whether seen as a prophet or a performer, his latest declaration, that he will die without leaving a trace reinforces his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most talked-about pastors.