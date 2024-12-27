Share

Speed Darlington‘s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has expressed frustration over the continued detention of the singer by the Nigeria Police despite a high court order granting him bail.

In a shared Instagram video, Alieke criticized the police for disregarding the judicial directive and highlighted the challenges in securing his client’s release.

He emphasized the challenges of getting support from Nigerians who blatantly argued that Speed Darlington deserved a taste of his poison for frequently attacking people’s brands and character.

Alieke said: “Yesterday makes it 31 days since he has been in detention. People are saying stop the emotional blackmail; why don’t you advise your client? Let’s move on from that because those things are nonsense; it could be you,”

He further added that lamented the lack of support from influential figures, contrasting it with a past incident where Burna Boy intervened.

He added: “I’ve exhausted my connections; no one wants to help Speed Darlington. The first time he was arrested, Burna Boy showed up with his team and handed out bundles of cash to the police officers.”

This has however garnered reactions from many following his prolonged detention with many questioning the adherence to legal processes and the challenges faced by individuals in seeking justice.

