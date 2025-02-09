No one can stop political alignments ahead of 2027 polls –Alkali

Share

Prof Rufai Ahmed Alkali is a Political Scientist, and a one-time Political Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan over a decade ago. Alkali is also a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an erstwhile National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Now, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he speaks to some journalists on issues of political realignment, hardship, expectations and tax reforms. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM was there

It’s a new year and Nigerians are hoping to have a very bright year. From your experience as a Nigerian, both in public and off public space, what would be your practical counsel to Nigerians in dealing with the year ahead?

Technically, I would say that I’m breaking my silence because for a long time I have not been talking and I decided not to talk because I believe there is time to talk and I believe there’s also time to keep quiet. As you know, we’ve been following events around the world today, especially what has happened in the Middle East. If you look at the war between Israel and Palestine, it’s our struggle to have a territory they can say is their own, that is safe, that is good, that they can protect them.

So, having a country for yourself that you take for granted is not something simple. It’s not something simple. If you have a country as big as Nigeria, there is consensus among intellectuals, politicians, international development agencies, even large businesses, that Nigeria is a country not only of the future but of the present.

It has virtually everything that we need in terms of the resources, in terms of the human capacity and our resilience. So, Nigeria is a country that I often argue that other people in the world take us more seriously than we take ourselves. But that doesn’t mean that Nigeria is an El Dorado or in Nigeria everything is working the way it should.

No, and in that sense, I would also argue that no country where things are working absolutely the way they should. But all the same, we are an emerging country and if we believe in ourselves and we also face the challenges facing us, challenges of nation building, I know that we can make it.

Maybe it may not be in our lifetime, but I do believe in the world of today where nations are coming together to work together, to share ideas, to trade together. There is nothing better than when you have small, small units as countries that do not even know each other or that are not known on the political map of the world. But we must face our challenges, we must face our problems, ask ourselves questions.

What are our problems? What can we do individually and collectively to address them? Once we are willing to do this, rather than engage in a blame game, then I think we are on the way to progress.

The concern is looking at Africa as an entity. I see the resilience of the military regime in Africa and people say it is due to bad government. What is your view?

What you see in Nigeria, just like the other African countries, has been going in transition, but we are not working in isolation. You know, African countries are facing deep crisis and we know it, but most of the things that affect the African countries that cause all the problems, sometimes not only internal, I used to argue that they are internal, they are external, they are historical, they are contemporary, they are organizational, they are human. So, there are so many factors and forces and I think that they will shape the African continent.

So, the events of the 1960s are different from the 70s and 80s and 90s and where we are today in the EU. We are now almost closing on the first quarter of the 21st century. And every country has its own peculiar problems, but I know for sure Nigerians believe in democracy.

Nigeria fought for it and you members of the media; you made immense sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in the country. Intellectuals, politicians took huge risks. Some of them are still alive and some are dead. So, we say that Nigeria has a consensus on this democracy, but I think the problem is that democracy also has its own rules. So, whatever we do, we should not allow ourselves to be carried away, you know, because we are in a democracy and should not be negligent of the rule of democracy, the rule of engagement. Otherwise, we are on course.

At least, we can say now we have 25 years; Nigeria never had up to 25 years of civilian government or democratic government. And this several years now has given opportunity to establish or strengthen various institutions that constitute the pillars of democracy. We are talking about the National Assembly, very critical, the judiciary, very important, the electoral machinery, the electoral bodies, they are very critical. The political parties, yes.

The media and other organizations that are supposed to be supportive, you know, to the democratic process. But we should also not take it for granted that this is something that we can do overnight. Sometimes when we speak, people say we are theoreticians or that we are talking about academics.

But the truth is that whether you are an academic or not, you should know that democracy is not something like a package, neatly labeled democracy that you can go and pick on the shelf in a supermarket. It is a process. It is a journey.

If you know what has happened in the United States in 2020, when Donald Trump lost the election, the Americans are saying that Donald Trump, what he did at that time amounted to subverting the democratic process he wanted to combat. What he did, if it had happened in Africa, it would have been said he wanted to overthrow the government, that kind of thing, or impose himself through advance rigging. So, democracy has its own challenges. But it is not for us to also say we must copy what happened in the US or in the Western world, because they also have their own peculiar problems. So, we must agree we want to run democratic governance, and then there must be a responsibility and accountability on the part of leaders, and then in terms of the followers also, they should be conscious of their legitimate responsibility, especially during elections.

If you come and say, for example, what some Nigerians will do, and I believe it is a mistake, during elections they will not even go to the election booth. They will not care. Those who decide to go, they will go and sell their franchise.

They don’t care who becomes their leader. And then after everything has come out, and the people have emerged, because there must be leaders in the country. There should be no vacuum, then now they’ll be shouting, these people are not doing this, are not doing that. They themselves are not only voting, they don’t want to vote. When they want to vote, they vote wrongly.

They want to sell their votes. Or some will not even participate, at least some of them don’t want to participate in elections. They don’t want to be politicians.

I’ve been telling my academic colleagues that as much as we are academics, we are also theorizing, but also there must be a paradigm shift; you must be involved. If you are not involved, then we are losing the opportunity to also make some differences, even if it’s an incremental difference. So, I think, on this account, Nigeria should be an example of other African countries.

Your party, the All Progressive Congress, in the next few months will be two years, and the whole feeling of the people is that it’s not what they expected. The hardship, to some, is becoming higher on a very big basis. Would you say that your party is on the right path to actually give Nigerians their expectations or what is responsible, why those expectations are not forthcoming?

Well, I think this is a rather very tricky question. But I know, again, what I can say with all sense of responsibility is that one of the things you should know about Nigerians is that Nigerians are different from other African countries. What can happen in other African countries and pass, it will hardly be difficult to happen in Nigeria. And that whether this Nigerian is in Nigeria or is outside Nigeria is always different.

And what is it are we talking about? We must understand that Nigerians feel that we, as a country, like I mentioned in my introductory comment, that we are a huge country. We have the potentials. We have the personalities or the personnel.

We have the resources. But there is a tendency of disappointment, generally, historically, over the years, not now, all the time, that Nigerians feel that we should do better. And sometimes that is why I find that if something happens even to a smaller country, a neighboring country, Nigerians will feel angry that, ah, what is happening in such and such place, and that is no happening in Nigeria. So, because today you don’t have to leave your country to know what is happening in the rest of the world. So, information is moving and you know, very fast. So, Nigerians have this passion that we should not be left behind. So, as part of this, you find that there is a tradition that emerges in this country. Any leader that emerges as a leader in this country, as a representative member, or even a chairman of a local council, there is always expectations and there is always pressure on the leaders. That is a fact. And these expectations are legitimate.

In fact, that is why we are talking about democracy, because we feel that in an election, you elect a leader, and the leader is supposed to also deliver on his or her promises. So, in the case of Nigeria, what I can consider to be the other side of it is that sometimes also we look at it in a way that things are supposed to be done, let’s say, you want them to be done overnight, quick results, quick fixes. And first of all, you say, how can you stay under military rule for many years? After 25 years, you thought that things must have changed.

You hear somebody say that Mr. President should restructure the country. We hear this, the President should do this, or the governor should do that. But they forget that every President, every governor, every leader also works through processes, through the judicial processes, to arrive at whatever decision or policy. So, in this arrangement, you find that there is always restlessness. So, you find out that every leader that emerges in the country, nobody has been spared.

At one level, it could be said it’s part of a tradition in Nigeria. The Nigerians are very bold, very courageous, and they hold the government to be accountable to them. But another level is that we over-expose ourselves also, to a point that you find that somebody outside does not require any security urgency in this country, this foreign country, to know our secret, because we don’t have any secret anymore.

We talk anyhow about everybody and anything at any time. So, I don’t know, we should not sacrifice our country no matter what happens, no matter the difficulty or challenges, because governance is a continual process.

Are you giving your party a pass mark?

You see, if I do that, or if I didn’t do that, it would not make much sense because we are not marking ourselves. We, as teachers, by history, we don’t mark ourselves. But we can do self-assessment, and that self-assessment can be a strategic work at the government level, organizational level, but it is the other person who can assess performance of the government.

Whatever I say now, somebody will say, no, it’s not correct, because already he has full opinion, especially now, you have other fringe organizations running around saying that the government is not doing this, the government is not doing that. Whatever you say, they will not see it in the light you are seeing it. So, what I’m saying is that no matter what you do, the best we can do is do self-assessment, re-examine, and I believe the president will do that as we are approaching election time. I believe there will be a time when we step back and look at all the policies introduced over the past two years, and look at them, and see what can be done as we are facing the electorate again.

The debate about tax reform is on. Politicians from the North are saying that it is not in the favor of the North. In fact, some are saying, should the president not drop it, that it will affect his election in 2027. Dispassionately, what would you say about the tax reform that has been talked about, that has been debated, how does it affect the north positively or negatively and Nigeria generally?

Well, let me look at it this way. First and foremost, I want you to know that the issue of taxes, anywhere in the world, has always generated interest and controversies. In fact, we must go back as far as the early days of British political history. It was the issue of taxation that some of the young emerging industrial elements insisted that there was no way the crown king at that time would enforce taxation without representation.

That is how they ended up along the line, after many years of struggle, came up with the House of Commons, before they came up again with the House of Lords. In a sense, those who are the major contributors to the industrial development, for the industrial revolution, they must be involved in managing governance before you impose taxes on them. So, you know, again, it’s one of the things I said in this country.

The debate is not negative, actually. It shows that it’s robust, that any major issue that comes that affects Nigerians, people must debate and argue and put their own positions, okay? And that is, that is a normal thing. That’s a normal thing.

Because if a policy is presented and then it’s not debated and not argued and just passed like that, it is not important. So, like I said, tax policy, anywhere, anytime, when you want to deal with them, they are all going to evoke a lot of sentiments. Thirdly, you’ll find out that everybody will look at it from their own point of view.

Because, remember, we are real, our leaders are also politicians. Whatever they do, also they look at what is the implication of this particular policy or decision, okay, vis-a-vis their own people and the rest of it. So, for you to remind me that I’m talking, I’m not talking as a northern, from northern Nigeria.

I’m talking as Professor Alkali, okay? I believe that the issue of tax reform does not affect northern Nigeria alone. It affects every part of the country. Even those people who feel that they are not affected by it, they are affected one way or the other.

So, the debate is, what has now brought a lot of tension into it is not even the principle of the tax itself, as it were, but the issue of sharing. So, I think, all the stakeholders involved have voiced their position on this matter and then it is very clear there is a lot of need to collaborate and re-examine the matter so that it will be a win-win situation, not a win-lose situation. I believe the National Assembly will also, now if in the past they took it for granted that four bills or five bills are coming and they will pass them just like that, now they know that it’s not like that.

Tax reform, whenever it comes, it will affect everybody regionally, culturally, socially, everywhere. So, that is not something you take for granted because ultimately tax is about touching somebody’s source of income. So, I believe in the recent past I have seen people moving away from the anxiousness and then the anxiety and then I think it’s coming down.

There is an agitation for a new party that will give APC a run for its money. Do you think for those agitating for a new party, that might be necessary now?

Why are you asking for a new party? No. Look, again, let’s go back to the point I mentioned earlier. I said there are areas that are consensual in this country. That one of the areas that is consensual in this country is that we love democracy. We believe in it. No matter its challenges, we will try and work to make sure that we sustain it. And we also said that democracy cannot be sustained unless we strengthen the institutions and the values, of course.

But not the institutions alone, the values and the attitudes of the leaders and the followers. But we said the institutions have to be strengthened. And this will include, like I said, the judiciary, the parliament itself, the electoral system. And I said, of course, the executives are always there. The media itself must play its role. Now we have also NGOs coming up and also playing their role. Other institutions, traditionally also have their roles.

Now, one of the consensual things in Nigeria is that we believe in multi-party democracy. It’s the principle. This is why even in the 1960s, even before we got political independence, our nation started coming around with political parties. Some of them small, some of them big, some of them survived, some of them disappeared. And it has continued up to 1979, up to 1989, up to 1999.

Every time there is an election, in the run-up to an election, you expect people to always try to shake their body, you know. Now, to try and see, if they cannot be involved in this place, then the next year they want to find their own level. Then the other popular thing that is so common in Nigeria, I wanted to know, is that most Nigerians, when they are facing an election, it’s then they come together and form one political party? What happened in 1998, in the run-up to 1999, PDP emerged, or 2013 – 2014, when APC also emerged.

Now, others will prefer small, small political parties. That’s why there was a time we had almost 90+ political parties on the ballot. So, because they feel that since the constitution allows them to form political parties, they should form their own party.

Sometimes they use them for realignment, or for negotiation, you know. So, since the Nigerian constitution allows for a multi-party system, and the tradition in Nigeria allows for a multi-party system, it’s very difficult for you to shut out anybody who wants to form a new political party or whatever. But what is important is not forming a new political party but to use it and win. It’s not an easy thing to form a new political party. It’s not an easy thing. It’s easy to mention.

But the process is something difficult and challenging. So, of course, I agree with you. APC now is a very strong political party, and therefore, I believe, it cannot take things for granted as well. So, it will also re-strategize as we approach elections. So that, no matter what happens, the party will not be caught sleeping, caught unprepared. But we know that the party has a better chance in the coming elections.

The energy sector is one sector that has witnessed a dramatic shift in terms of government attention, and at the moment it’s tough, but again people are beginning to see a shift, a fluctuation as it were. Would you say that your party’s decision to take off the subsidy is a good decision so far, and to what extent do you think this has impacted on the Nigerian people and economy?

I think the debate on this subsidy issue; I believe, either there is a lot of ignorance, or there is a lot of politicization of the issue. Right now, as we are talking, there are many people who will say there should be no removal of subsidy.

There are people who will say, yes, the removal of subsidy was good. Others will say, no, the removal of subsidy was good, but the timing. Everybody has his own way of thinking. Normally, any policy that impacts a wide section of the population would have attention, it is not like before, where people just kept quiet.

But what we are saying here is that the issue of this subsidy is of concern. For a long time, I found it difficult to take a position on this matter, frankly speaking. Why? Because we all know, Nigerians know, that there was a time when the government was spending money on people who were saying that they were importing fuel in this country but they were not importing the fuel.

It was well known. Either it is the marketers, or it is the managers of the system, or it is a combination of both. There was consensus in the country that definitely the way the subsidy was being run, because we don’t have the details.

Every time we hear this story, tomorrow we will hear another one. So, it is a very critical issue. So, I have the feeling that all these things will be reassessed along the line; what you call impact assessments. Whatever policy you make, government can still do impact assessment. And then in view of that restrategize again.

You are talking about the private refinery that is coming up, which is also one of the things that many people have advocated for because in this country, again, there is a lot of debate. It is very confusing.

There are Nigerians who don’t want these indigenous refineries to be owned by government. Some of them don’t want them. And that is mainly coming from those people who are benefiting from the oil subsidy initially.

But there are others who believe the refinery should be revived. But the trouble is that there is always either sabotage or whatever. A lot of money will be spent on the refinery, and then after spending the money for rehabilitation, at the end of it, the oil refinery will also remain closed. Except recently that now we have seen a move in Port Harcourt. So, those people who are fighting against the refineries, they are fighting not only against government refinery, but also private refinery because they don’t want them.

Look, somebody who is used to what we call the intermediaries, who believe that they can just use their own connections and get, instead of importing, let’s say, one million, but if you import 500,000 and collect the money of one million or two million, they are getting money. There was a whole governor that one day said, I saw it on video, he said somebody told him that they are tired of collecting money like this. You know? I hope you understand. But how to manage this subsidy issue is always a very difficult thing. It’s a tightrope. So, it’s how to balance it. And I think that’s what the government is doing, to balance this tightrope, you know, and see how it can cross it. The coming of the Dangote Refinery is supposed to be a good thing for this country but business also does not happen overnight.

So, investment also must be supported by the government. I believe it’s getting support from the government, that’s why he was able to make it. So, what we need is that the morgue should also follow the line. So, Nigeria should be a net exporter of fuel, rather than a net importer of fuel because the tragedy is, as it is today, you produce crude oil, but then you sell it cheaply outside the international market. Then you go and buy expensive refined fuel and other products and bring them back to your economy.

And then it’s virtually scarce. And it’s also an allegation that during the subsidy era, that the fuel that was brought to Nigeria also ended up in other neighboring countries. So, it’s such a tricky situation.

And I believe that’s why the president took that very, very difficult decision. But I know the impact has been tough, but definitely he must have thought very, very hard before he came to this conclusion. I want to look at the opportunities in this.

With this, do you see opportunities for Nigerian youths in the maritime sector, in terms of ship production? Do you see the opportunity for them in vessel operation, where you have more buses, Nigerians are now dictating the way they will be operating. And what are the challenges you also have for the youth if there are such opportunities.

What I know for sure is that we need to exit from the dependency on refined petroleum product import in the country, and there is no easy way to it. We must exit. We must control our oil; we must process it and export it.

Because if you don’t do that, it means first you have energy crisis. And that happens when you are importing this fuel; there is a crisis. Problems are happening in those countries, and you can see everything escalating by the day. It will reverberate back to you. So, once you open up the economy, everybody will be a beneficiary, of course, including the youth.

Also, the Maritime sector, that’s why the whole Ministry of Blue Economy has been created by the government to open up the opportunities for Nigerians. So, I think what we need to do is that we need to put ourselves in a position to know what does it require, what does it take to liberate ourselves from these forces that have been holding us down for all these years. Once you do not have control over your oil production and oil processing, oil export, then you are just exposing yourself to manipulation, in the international system. So, it is a very difficult thing, but along the line, something must give for us to get out of where we were in the past.

Prof, I want to find out how do we make people to believe in government arms – the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature. There seem to be a disconnect between the people and these arms and it makes them not to interested in politics?

Well, the people have been given into abusing INEC, abusing the police, abusing the Presidency, or abusing everybody. They are the same people who turn around and say, ah, we know that we are making progress in this country, there is future for Nigeria. So, what do you call eclecticism? You pick what you want and drop what you don’t want.

So, it is sometimes self-serving. We cannot say that. On this matter, let me tell you, I said at the beginning of this conversation, that the return of democracy gives an opportunity to strengthen the institutions of democracy.

The constitution, like I said, as document is a guide. And all constitutions are supposed to be subjected to more regular parliamentary reviews, and there are also judicial pronouncements, which strengthen the constitution. Every provision of the constitution will be subjected, along the line, to judicial reviews.

And then you strengthen it. No, some people say, we have to take this constitution and throw it out because it was made by the military, we want a Nigerian constitution. And then this Nigerian constitution is also going to be done by other Nigerians.

So, what you are saying here is that, yes, whatever the deficiencies, we have a working document. Now you say, okay, you are not happy with the judiciary?

Yes. Are you going to another country to bring people to run our judicial system or to run our electoral system? Are we not saying that we are also part these people that are there, are they not Nigerians? And so, you find that we as Nigerians ourselves, when we have the opportunity to serve in those particular positions, we forget the kind of criticism we make against the institutions.

So, I believe, and that’s why sometimes it is counterproductive in the image and interest of the country. We say that any child who goes to the village square and accuses his parents that they don’t know how to cook, they don’t know how to do everything you don’t expect the members of the village square to respect the family. The rest of the world are looking at us differently. When you castigate your country, by the time you get out of this country with a Nigerian passport the world still looks at you with the same image you have of your country.

So, I think everybody has a role to play, I’m just saying that we need to re-examine the institutions of governance. All of them need to be strengthened, all of them. And over time, we will be able to see improvement.

I am worried the way politicians here move from one party to another and you have been a member of three parties now. I want to ask, the parties in Nigeria, are they structured in the same manner? Or why do you think that politicians move from one party to the other? Even people that are elected in a particular platform, before you know it, they move to another platform.

I think what you are raising is a very legitimate observation. Ordinarily, in other countries of the world, people grow in the families from families where they have a fixed tradition. As much as possible, they live by that tradition.

For example, I don’t like to be using the example of the UK and the United States, but for the purpose of this conversation, we can use them. Because I have my own reservation about the way they do their things. So, you find that, yes, somebody who is a Republican remains actually like a Republican, somebody who is a Democrat remains like a Democrat.

But if you go and look at the way the Republicans and Democrats deal with the rest of the world, outside they are never different. They are the same. Is it warmongering? Is it dehumanization? Is it exploitation? Is it killing and destruction? Which one is better than the other? They are all the same.

But at home, they have blue and red colors. Here in Nigeria, I want you to know that the parties have been evolving over a long period of time, from 1960 to date. They have never been the same.

There was a time in this country when parties were under individuals. They were the sole administrators. In fact, now some of the political parties in the 1960s, who was the chairman of the party? Who was the secretary of the party? You don’t even remember.

You only remember the leaders on top. Only a few remember. Then, by 1970s, by the constitution of 1979, it was insisted that parties shouldn’t be regional-based, should be national-based. They should not be owned by individuals. So that gradually, parties should become corporate organizations, national-based, you know, with a clear ideology, clarity. Of course, you know, again, what happened after all the transitions in 1979, 83, 84, and subsequently 1990s now.

So, most of us who joined parties, we did it out of passion for our country, out of love for our country. Because as you notice, most academics don’t want to join parties because they don’t like their parents to be abused. They don’t want their mothers to be abused.

They don’t want people to be looking at them as if they are crooks or they are thieves, you know, all that kind of thing. But it’s understandable. But for us, we felt that after going to school and after serving various levels, if we don’t go back to our community and contribute, one day we will not have mouth to open and say why this is not happening and why this is not happening.

So, we saw what they were doing. And I think there is time in your life when you look at something and you know that it’s not working properly. There’s a limit to where you can continue doing same thing in a political party.

Even if members of a party inside that party, but you know that it’s not the way it is supposed to run, at least in your mind, as you know it before, then the best thing is to stay out of it. The only option is to leave the party as a whole. So, all the movement, no politician today, only a few can say they have stuck to one political party all their lives.

Most people move from one party to another. Some for ideological reasons, some for personal reasons, some for selfish reasons. The reasons are just many. But I know that for me, I have always done the best. I feel that if I must do any contribution in this country, I must be in a place where my heart is, that’s where my body should be. I’m not going to do it because I’m struggling just for space.

No, it should be where I should be relevant, where I should be useful, serve a purpose. So, and when I find that, like most of us have found examples in some of the parties before. When you see founding members of political parties leaving the party, then you know there is a problem in the political parties.

But there are people who are also party builders, you know. No matter what you can say about him, you will know that President Tinubu has been a politician. Wherever he is, he has this tendency to move people together, to form alliances and political forces together.

So, it has served its purpose over the years until he was elected the president of this country. There are others maybe who may also be doing things like that. But what we are saying here, in this country, we look for a place where Nigerians will feel they are fighting for the country as a whole, not fighting for themselves. That’s another way I see it.

