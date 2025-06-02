No One Can Remove Me From PDP – Wike

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday fired back at those calling for his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja, the former Rivers state governor declared that no one has the authority or the courage to remove him from the party he has served for years.

“I have not seen anybody who will have the guts to tell me, ‘Wike, you are not a member of the party.’ Who is that? What is his contribution to the party that is more than me?”

“I am still in the PDP. I worked hard for the party.”

Wike’s remarks come amid growing tensions within the PDP over his role in the current administration and his perceived political positioning.

