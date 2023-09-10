No Oil Company Can Forcefully Resume Exploration In Ogoni – MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP} has declared that no oil company can crush Ogoni and forcefully resume oil exploration without the people’s consent.

MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who spoke in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people, during an interactive session with a small group of Ogoni youths, described the development initiative proposed by MOSOP as an opportunity to address the Ogoni problem.

Nsuke said that MOSOP remains committed to its development goals and urged the government to take advantage of the opportunity.

He advised the Nigerian oil industry to do away with the illusion that the Ogoni struggle for fundamental rights and development will be crushed by any means of force or some sponsored divide and conquer tactics and to accept the olive branch offered by MOSOP.

He said: “I tell you, the ODA is a win-win for everyone, an opportunity for a dialogue that should resolve all issues permanently, create jobs, build infrastructure, provide security, quality education, healthcare and enhance economic growth with greater revenue for the government to address other national issues” he said.

He further assured the Ogoni youths that MOSOP will not submit to the brute force and divide and conquer tactics of Sahara Energy and their likes.

The MOSOP president noted that Ogoni rejected Sahara Energy because the company’s forceful incursions to resume oil exploration activities in Ogoni against the wishes of the Ogoni people.

He also said that the move represented a huge threat to peace and posed real danger to the lives of the Ogoni people.

Nsuke added that in the past 65 years of Ogoni history, the Ogoni people have been victims of Shell’s exploitation and deliberate devastation of the Ogoni environment leading to very catastrophic economic and environmental consequences on the people.

“In 65 years, we have been victims of oil industry exploitation led by Shell and the consequences had been economically and environmentally catastrophic ”

“But we cannot remain there, we must move forward to pursue a new and positive cause and that is where the Ogoni Development plan comes in. ODA will not only address the environmental and economic challenges we face today, it is a guarantee for a secure future and it will be beneficial to all including the government and the oil industry itself” he said.

He called on the Nigerian government to help the Ogoni people recover from years of social injustice, economic deprivations and environmental degradation by accepting MOSOP’s proposals for development.

He said: “As Nigeria strives for greater prominence on the global stage, the country needs to embrace the dialogue offered by MOSOP in the drive for a solution to the Ogoni problem because the country cannot run away from the stains on its image occasioned by the brutal repression of the Ogoni people.”