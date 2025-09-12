No Nollywood Actress Can Afford G-Wagon From Acting Alone – Yemi Solade

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has once again sparked conversation in the film industry with his candid take on the financial realities of Nigerian actors and actresses.

Speaking during a recent episode of the “Honest Bunch podcast”, Solade declared that no actress in Nollywood can genuinely claim to have purchased a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon solely from the income they earn through acting.

According to him, while acting provides fame and visibility, the pay per role is nowhere near enough to afford such high-end cars.

“No actress will say the G-Wagon she has, she bought with the money from acting,” Solade asserted. “It’s possible from producing, but from acting? How much do they want to pay you, 50 million?”

He explained that while film production can yield larger financial rewards, most actresses who live luxurious lifestyles likely supplement their income through side businesses, endorsements, or gifts.

“Some have side hustles, I don’t know what those hustles are,” he added. “Then again, some of those cars are gifts. Yes now, dem fit gift person G-Wagon.”

When asked why male actors rarely receive such extravagant gifts, Solade responded with humor, saying, “Those gifters, maybe we should go on a voyage to seek them out.”

This is not the first time the outspoken actor has stirred debate in Nollywood. Recently, Solade claimed he began acting before industry legend, Pete Edochie, while also crediting the Yoruba film industry with pioneering Nigeria’s first home-made video and sustaining the movie industry.

His latest remarks have reignited discussions about Nollywood’s financial realities, the pressures of celebrity lifestyles, and the mix of acting income, production returns, side hustles, and gifts that often shape the luxury image of many stars.