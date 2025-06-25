No Nigerian Hip-Hip Song More Impactful Than Mine – Odumodublvck

Share

Popular hip-hop star, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has claimed that no Nigerian hip-hop songs are impactful that his.

Odumodublvck made this known while featuring in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

According to him, those criticising his style of rap, are “intimidated” by his success.

He claimed that his 2023 breakthrough hit, ‘Declan Rice,’ is the most culturally impactful Nigerian hip-hop song in the world.

The rapper also claimed that the song, which Arsenal used to announce the record-breaking signing of Declan Rice from West Ham in July 2023, is “the biggest digital asset” of the club on social media.

Odumodublvck said, “If aspiring rappers try to sound like me, they often get discouraged by negative comments. But I made the ‘Good Devil Wells White’ with Larry G and I delivered an A1 verse.

“So many other verses, we’ve done it in English, Vernacular, Patois, we’ve done it in every language. But they want to talk down on it because they feel intimidated. Which rap line, let them bring it out that has have more cultural impact than my line in ‘Cast.’

“Which hip-hop song has had more impact in the last 20 years? In the history of Nigerian hip-hop, no Nigerian song has had more impact in the world like ‘Declan Rice.’ It is the biggest digital asset on Arsenal football club ever on social media. Check it.

“What metrics are we using here? They should bring it out. But they said I’m not a rapper. That’s a fallacy. That’s ungrateful. And God will punish all of them.”

