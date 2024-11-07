New Telegraph

No Nigerian Actor Can Buy Range Rover From Acting Alone – Bimbo Manuel

Nollywood actor, Bimbo Manuel has disclosed that no actor in Nigeria can buy Range Rover from acting alone.

According to him, most of his colleagues who are flaunting luxurious mansions and cars online are living “Fake” lives.

The 66-year-old actor made this known while featuring in a recent episode of the TVC programme, Your View.

He said; “The actors you see flaunting Range Rovers and mansions in Ikoyi are living fake lives.

“No actor in Nigeria would say he or she can buy a Range Rover from acting fees alone.”

Manuel said he doesn’t care about living a flamboyant lifestyle because he likes “a humble and realistic life”.

