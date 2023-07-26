No New Aboru Pipeline Leakage – NNPC

…Says Nigeria recorded 40 incidents of crude oil theft between July 15 and July 21

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that it is untrue that there was a new pipeline leakage in the Aboru area of Lagos State.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Garba Deen Muhammad, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the video circulation was a leakage that occurred three years ago. The statement was titled: ‘Video on Aboru Pipeline Leakage is 3 Years Old.’

Muhammad said, “The NNPC Ltd. wishes to inform the general public, especially communities in the Aboru axis of Lagos State, that a video in circulation on social media indicating a pipeline leakage in the area is three years old and should thus be disregarded in its entirety.

“When the three-year-old video came to the company’s attention, its pipeline team responded swiftly, and on arrival at the location, the team found out that no such incident had occurred.

“Further scrutiny of the mischievously recycled video also revealed that the incident occurred in July 2020, close to the Atlas Cove-Mosimi on the System 2B pipeline, which has not been operational in 2023 and currently contains only water.”

Meanwhile, NNPCL has said that Nigeria recorded 40 incidents of crude oil theft between July 15 and July 21, 2023.

According to the statement issued via its verified Twitter handle, It stated that the war against crude oil theft was still raging across the Niger Delta region.

It specifically highlighted Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta states, as the areas where 93 illegal connections were found, and that disconnections, as well as repairs, are ongoing.

It further stated that 69 illegal refineries were discovered and destroyed within the highlighted period and added that 27 cases of pipeline vandalism were discovered and are being fixed.

It also said that the collaboration between the NNPCL and security agencies also made it possible to arrest 30 wooden boats and trucks involved in transporting stolen crude, which were confiscated within the period under review.

It further explained that there were 13 vessel AIS infractions, 5 oil spills, 2 illegal vessels, and 1 document validation.

It added that 13 of the incidences were recorded in the Deep Blue Water, 41 were recorded in the Western region of the Niger Delta, 169, in the Central region, and 17 in the Eastern part of the oil-producing area of the Niger Delta.