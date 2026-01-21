No Need For Contract Extension For Chelle Now, Says NFF Boss As Coach Heads For Refresher Course

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has said there is no need to begin talks over a contract extension for Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, insisting that such discussions are premature at this stage.

Gusau made this known while speaking on the status of the Franco-Malian tactician following Nigeria’s third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, where the Super Eagles defeated Egypt to claim the bronze medal.

According to the NFF boss, Chelle is still very much within the terms of his existing contract, having only completed half of the two-year deal he signed with the federation in January 2025. “For now, there will be no contract extension discussion with Chelle,” Gusau said in an interview with respected sports journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

“We signed a two-year contract with him in January 2025 and he is still only halfway through his contract.” Chelle’s future had become a subject of public debate after his impressive outing at the AFCON, where he guided Nigeria to a podium finish despite taking charge of the team only a few months before the tournament.

Many fans and analysts praised the former Mali international for bringing tactical discipline and renewed confidence to the Super Eagles. However, Gusau stressed that the NFF prefers to allow the coach focus fully on his job rather than distract him with contract talks at this point.

The NFF president’s position was further supported by former federation boss, Amaju Pinnick, who disclosed that plans are already underway to help Chelle further improve his technical capacity through refresher courses and internships at top football clubs around the world.

Pinnick revealed that he has personally discussed the idea with the coach, the current NFF leadership and FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger. Speaking after Nigeria’s bronze medal finish in Morocco, Pinnick said continuous learning is vital, even for top-level coaches.

“As for the coach, I’ve spoken to him. I’ve also spoken to the NFF,” Pinnick said. “I spoke with Arsene, the head of FIFA technical, and I said, ‘No, listen. He’s exceptionally good, but even the best still go for further training.’”

Pinnick explained that the plan is for Chelle to understudy and learn from elite clubs across Europe and other football hubs, exposing him to modern trends and advanced technical methods. “He can still do internships at some of these top clubs worldwide to gain additional technical knowle d g e , ” P i n n i c k added.