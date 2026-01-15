No Need For Another Civil War, Says Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has declared that there is no need for another Civil War in Nigeria, noting that the conflict ended 56 years ago.

He also dismissed allegations of marginalization of Igbos in the Armed Forces, attributing the low representation to the refusal of many Igbos to enlist.

Speaking at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Awka, Governor Soludo said: “The police are working hard, the army is working hard, but our youths from Anambra and the South East must understand that the Civil War ended 56 years ago. The last recruitments into the Army and the Police from Anambra and the South East were among the lowest in the country.”

He urged young people to enlist in the Armed Forces, emphasizing that Nigeria belongs to all citizens. “We must participate equally as equal owners of the Nigerian project. In a few decades, we cannot turn around and complain that there are no officers of Anambra or Igbo extraction,” he added.

Governor Soludo also addressed criminal activities in the region, calling on those hiding in forests or camps who claim to be “liberators” to surrender. “These people are criminals; they are kidnappers. Human beings live in houses, not in forests. The terror era must end. We have extended an olive branch to those remaining, and we will help them become productive citizens. But if you choose to remain there, the line is drawn,” he warned.

He concluded: “As we celebrate Armed Forces Day, we call on all to lay down arms. The Civil War is over. Nigeria must move forward, not just as the most populous nation, but as the most progressive nation on earth.”

The ceremony included a wreath-laying to honor fallen officers, moments of silence, intercessory prayers, a gun salute, and the unveiling and release of white pigeons by Governor Soludo, the Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu, other State Service Chiefs, and distinguished guests, symbolizing gratitude, remembrance, and hope for lasting peace.