No N3.7trn Padding in 2024 Budget, Says Jarigbe

Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (Cross River North), yesterday, said there was no N3.7 trillion padded to the 2024 budget, even as the Senate cleared the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, of any wrongdoing. Jarigbe, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, dismissed the reported N3.7 trillion padding to 2024 budget as false and urged lawmakers to always protect the sanctity of the institution of the Senate.

Senate at a plenary session in which members reacted to alleged N3.7 trillion padding by Senator Abdul Ningi, also insisted that it only passed N28.7 trillion and not N3.7 trillion as alleged by Ningi. However, Jarigbe in a reaction insisted that there was no such padding, adding that senators were at peace with explanation by the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

According to him “there was no padding of the Budget with 3. 7 trillion, as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations clears the issue of Budget Padding. He advised Senators not to destroy the Sanctity and integrity of the Senate because most of the senior Senators got extra Projects in their districts.