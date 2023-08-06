No Movie Role That’s Is Hard Or Easy – Chininso Arubayi

Chinonso Arubayi started her career as a model. She became a Beauty Queen when she was crowned Miss Teen Nigeria and graced a few billboards as a commercial model. As a graduate of Mass Communication, she found herself in the media as a Television show presenter; a job, which finally added the Nollywood actress title to her name. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the gorgeous but humble actress speaks about how her career blossomed, why she believes acting career can pay the bills and gave a few advice for young Nigerians facing vices and challenges

Tell us the story of how you found yourself in the acting career

The gist of how I got into acting? Well, I have always wanted to get into the media space since I studied Mass Communication. So, I was hosting and producing Television shows. I literally spent my whole life, creating content, both written and oral. I have always been in the game.

So, at the time, I was hosting a Television show for Film House. It is called Film House TV show. We would feature actors, movie directors, producers, and the likes. So, I was interviewing this director at the time, Mr. Dickson, God bless him, and he saw me and was like, “ Oh my God, you look like Halima”, because I was dressed in a very catchy and eccentric way that day, and he was like, “This is how a character is portrayed in the script I am producing. Her name is Halima.”

From there, he wanted me on the project, which became my debut. Thereafter an- other producer, Chimela Nwabuzor, told me that he has a role for me, and the rest is what they say, history. That was how I started acting from one job to two more jobs, to three and the counts continued, and it just blew up from there.

I was also hosting another TV show called Urban Back then before I started acting. It got to a point where I had to choose as the demands for me on screen as an actor became so much. I had to put my TV hosting on hold. That was how I became a full-time actor.

You look more like a model, a beauty queen. Have you modeled or been in a beauty contest before?

Yes, modeling is something I have always done and I love to do. I participated in Miss Teen Nigeria contest and I was crowned Miss Teen Nigeria at the time. I did a lot of advertising and commercial modeling. I model and it is something I still do by the way.

Have you always wanted to be an actress?

In a way, I would say my acting career had two phases. The first phase was when I was actively going for auditions but I was not so active. So, acting was like a side hustle. I had a job that I was doing. So, acting was something I wanted to do but I wasn’t ready to let go of my comfort zone to pursue it.

So, at the time, I was comfortable taking smaller roles because I was able to combine that with my job and I was in ‘The Johnsons’ Family series back in the day, and I was playing supporting roles. Then, the second phase was when it was almost like I wasn’t thinking about acting anymore.

I was only hosting TV shows and I was content. The opportunity just c a m e and I landed the big roles.

Tell us some of the movies you have featured in?

I have featured in a lot of movies and I have almost lost count of the numbers. Some are out and some are not out yet. It is an incredible journey and I love each experience. I honestly can’t tell you except if there is a particular movie of interest you have in mind.

More recently, I had a project called Bycam that I really like. Chinonso the garri seller is different from what people have seen me do. There is comedy. It is hilarious, and I am incredibly proud of the interpretation. After all, it is one of those projects where I was nervous because people think I am too Posh to play a village role and then you just surprise everyone.

And there is ‘Mustapha’, which was a movie made into a series, and people also loved it. There are so many movies to talk about. There is ‘Lock Down’, ‘Crazy Grannies’, ‘Sisi Eko’, produced by Kayode Peters, and then there is ‘I am Nazzy’, which I produced and was my first movie and producer debut.

There are so many movies that I have done. There is ‘AB’, which currently got me a nomination as Best Actress at the Toronto Nollywood Film Festival. It also got nominated in the category of Best African Film. There are so many projects that I am incredibly proud of.

A few actresses have come out to say they witnessed bullying and sex-for- roles in Nollywood. Have you witnessed that?

My story is different. I think that women and even men when it comes from the demands of sex at work, is something that cuts across every industry. So, I think I am a little tired of hearing that it is a thing in Nollywood because it just doesn’t happen only in Nollywood. It happens everywhere.

It happens in the banking sector and other sectors, whereas women and even a men there, demand from their colleagues or bosses but I don’t think it is something I would want to comment on because it is over- played. It is just a part of human existence.

What role would be the easiest for you and which would you say is the toughest character you played?

I don’t think there is any easy role or any hard role. I approach each character and each project differently, with a willingness to learn more about the character. I don’t think that I have to project two characters at the same time and as an actoress, it is my role to make sure that you don’t see me in every character that I play.

So, I take that upon myself as a personal project to find the character, to learn more about the character, so that the whole process is nothing easy. Each character is a new role for me and I am always up to the task, willing and eager to deliver and give it my best.

Is kissing roles easy to act?

When it comes to kissing roles, people always think that you guys are having fun in Nollywood. But, there is nothing fun about kissing different people on screen in front of the cast and crew and faking emotions, acting like you are utterly in love with this total stranger.

To be honest, it is not easy to do. But I always try to make sure it is believable and it translates the emotions it is meant to translate but it is super awkward and I would never get used to kissing on set.

If a young person walks up to you to ask about an acting career, what would be your advice?

Just as I would advise with any other career, I would say that you go for what you want. Go for what you believe, give it all you’ve got.

Believe in yourself because it is one of all those industries, just like every other career where you would be faced with a lot of self-doubts, where you would get to eat ‘No’ for breakfast and you have to still come back and believe in yourself and show up each day with great confidence because you have to be so confident in yourself and in what you’ve got before any other person believes in you.

When you decided to be an actress, did your parents support you?

What was their reaction? At the time when the acting career happened, my parents were proud. They were like, “Oh my daughter, I watch your movie”, and there hasn’t been resistance since then.

We have heard so many times that act- ing does not completely pay the bills. Are you doing any other business on the side?

I think it is misinformation when people say that acting doesn’t pay the bills and people started suggesting other lifestyles to you like sleeping around. I think it is very misleading when people say acting doesn’t pay the bills. I don’t know what bills they are paying. I don’t know how many jobs they are booking but you can actually work as an actor, and by working, I mean you are going to really work but you can work and live within your means and pay your bills.

But there is a challenge when there is pressure as an actor to look a certain way, or to dress a certain way, or to live a certain lifestyle. When you attempt to live above your means, as with every other thing in life, when you do not cut your coat according to the cloth, it would not add up.

So, I would like to correct that assertion that acting doesn’t pay the bills. I have a side business. It is called ‘Look at Me’, and we are into organic skin care products. I have always had a beauty studio, and we have evolved into skincare and we produce some of the most natural skin care products.

We’ve also got oil and body butter, and the African black soap, and we have also for teeth whitening set. I am a very entrepreneurial person. I love businesses. I love the process of working with startups. So, you will also see me doing things on the side. I would advise people to have multiple streams of income as individuals.

Even Dangote has a lot of streams of income. Acting is very demanding and tasking. It is important to have other streams of income. I cannot emphasize that enough and it does not go to say that acting does not pay the bills.

There are so many vices young people are facing these days- drug abuse, prostitution, and ritual killings. What would you say is the biggest trigger for drug abuse and other crimes among young people?

There is huge pressure and this wave of success that everybody is showing on social media. Everybody wants to be successful and nobody wants to put in the work.

I don’t know whether it is the glitz and the glam of social media, where we don’t get to see the process and all we see is the success. So, there is this pressure to be successful on a lot of people and they are going about it in the wrong way, and there is so much anxiety to be successful.

What is your advice for young people to stay focused?

Now, more than ever, young people are dealing with this anxiety because they feel they are not doing okay or they are missing out on something, or they feel that the next person is more successful than they are when really that person is just hustling and trying to build their brand and show up as the best versions of themselves online.

And this pressure is leading them into all sorts of vices. Contentment is great gain. Contentment is not a lack of ambition. Young people are so consumed by the final outlook that they forget to endure the process. I feel we should enjoy the struggle. That is the feeling of success; the process makes us understand and appreciate the victory.

Young people must know that they are born in success. Remember that a billion sperms were released into your mother’s womb and you made it, through the struggle, you were chosen and born because you survived. So, young people should be content. They should embrace the process.

Tell us your educational background

My name is Chinonso Arubayi. I studied Mass Communication at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Ifite Awka, Anambra State, and I hail from Anambra State.