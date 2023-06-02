No More Stay-at-home In Enugu, Says Mbah

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has declared an end to the every Monday stay-at- home order in the state by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) effective from June 5. According to him, the order restricts creativity, entrepreneurship, and productivity.

He, however, expressed the government’s readiness “to engage in dialogue with people who have genuine grievances towards bringing lasting peace and security to Enugu State”. Mbah appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the separatist group Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

He made the appeal after his first meeting with heads of various security agencies at Government House yesterday. He said: “I call on President Bola Tinubu to consciously work towards the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. “We believe that his release will expedite the healing process Nigeria needs at this time.

“It will also be a pointer to his administration’s extension of brotherly hands of fellowship to Ndigbo.” The governor said he hit the ground running on the day of his inauguration by signing three Executive Orders for good governance, including Executive Order 002 for the removal of “Unauthorised Street Barriers Across the State Within 100 Days”.