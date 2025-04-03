No More FG Appointments For Selfish Persons In Kebbi

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has announced that only individuals with a proven track record of integrity and community development contributions will be recommended for federal government board and commission appointments.

According to a statement by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Governor Idris emphasized that the era of individuals hijacking the state’s allocation of board memberships and single-handedly nominating their preferred candidates is over.

The governor made these remarks at a reception honoring Alhaji Abubakar Mallam, the newly appointed Managing Director of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), held at the Government House.

Governor Idris revealed that the delay in issuing Abubakar Mallam’s appointment letter was due to attempts by some individuals to replace his nomination. However, the governor stood firm in his support for Mallam.

The governor praised Abubakar Mallam’s contributions to community development, including constructing schools and providing social amenities in different parts of the state. He pledged to continue identifying selfless individuals who will complement his administration’s efforts in executing viable projects and economically empowering individuals and groups.

Alhaji Ibrahim Na’haliku, leader of the Zoramawa dynasty, described Abubakar Mallam’s appointment as a great honor to the entire Zabarmawa community in Nigeria. He expressed their commitment to mobilizing resources to support Governor Idris’s continuity beyond 2027.

Abubakar Mallam, while presenting his appointment letter to the governor, expressed gratitude for Governor Idris’s determination and commitment to making his appointment a reality.

In his remarks, Shetiman Gwandu noted that Abubakar Mallam has been a compassionate and selfless leader, and his appointment is a testament to Governor Idris’s commitment to community development and empowerment.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

