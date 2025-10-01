No More Account Maintenance Fees: Sterling Bank Gifts Nigerians On Independence Day

Sterling Bank has once again redefined the boundaries of customer-first banking in Nigeria by scrapping Account Maintenance Fees (AMF) across all

personal accounts.

Just months after abolishing transfer fees on local online transactions in April 2025, the bank has dismantled yet another long-standing industry

practice, cementing its role as the nation’s leading force for transparent, fair, and customer-focused banking.

This decision cuts at the heart of a revenue model that has long cost Nigerian customers dearly. In 2024 alone, tier-1 banks raked in over ₦650 billion from account maintenance and e-banking charges.

Sterling’s move rewrites Nigeria’s banking rulebook while amplifying its bold stance: customers deserve freedom from too many deductions and the right to keep more of their hard-earned money.

Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank, explained the principle driving this bold action: “