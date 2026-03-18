..Nigerians await Sultan’s declaration

The Saudi authorities have declared Friday, March 20, 2026, as the day to celebrate Eid al-Fitr after confirming that the crescent moon was not sighted.

New Telegraph reports that the announcement was made on the HaraminInfo handles across all social media platforms on Wednesday.

“The crescent moon has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, 20th March 2026.

“May Allāh allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him, may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a’māl and may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn,” the platform wrote.