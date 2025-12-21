No Money Problems For Eagles As NSC Confirms Payments

Super Eagles will not have any money problems at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, as the National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed that all rewards promised to national teams have been approved and processed.

This means the Super Eagles can now fully focus on football as AFCON begins on Sunday, December 21, without worrying about unpaid bonuses or promises. In the past, such issues have often affected Nigeria’s performances at major tournaments. The good news does not con- cern the Super Eagles alone.

The Super Falcons and D’Tigress are also included, as both teams are set to receive their rewards after their recent successes in football and basketball.

Speaking on Arise Television, NSC chairman Malam Shehu Dikko said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved both cash and non-cash rewards for the Super Eagles, Super Falcons and D’Tigress.

These rewards include money, houses, land, and national honours. Dikko explained that the Super Falcons are being rewarded for winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where the President announced a cash reward of $100,000 for each player.

The D’Tigress will also receive the same amount after winning their seventh AfroBasket title in August and qualifying for the FIBA Women’s World Cup. The Eagles are being rewarded for finishing second at the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

According to Dikko, the paperwork for the houses has already been completed, and certificates for the properties in Lagos and Abuja are ready.

He also confirmed that national honours have been finalised, while the money is already at the final stage of payment.

This confirmation is expected to calm the players and fans, especially after past issues where unpaid bonuses caused problems, including a training boycott by the Super Eagles during World Cup qualifiers.

This time, Nigeria’s teams head into their competitions with peace of mind, clear understanding, and no money distractions.