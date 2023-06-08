New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. No Lopsided Promotion…

No Lopsided Promotion Exercise In NDLEA

Vinkmag ad

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has denied an allegation suggesting that there was lopsidedness in the promotion of personnel in the organisation. Denying the allegations in a statement, the spokesman for the anti-drug agency, Femi Babafemi said there was no truth in report suggesting such.

He said, “ our attention has been drawn to some online reports suggesting lopsided promotion of personnel. The Agency wishes to state that no such thing exists as elevation of officers and men remains an ongoing exercise based on a number of factors including vacancy.

Read Previous

A Letter To The Obidients (1)
Read Next

Illegal Tax Collection: Street Urchin Arraigned For Alleged Killing Of Another Suspected Hoodlum

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023