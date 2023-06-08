No Lopsided Promotion Exercise In NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has denied an allegation suggesting that there was lopsidedness in the promotion of personnel in the organisation. Denying the allegations in a statement, the spokesman for the anti-drug agency, Femi Babafemi said there was no truth in report suggesting such.

He said, “ our attention has been drawn to some online reports suggesting lopsided promotion of personnel. The Agency wishes to state that no such thing exists as elevation of officers and men remains an ongoing exercise based on a number of factors including vacancy.