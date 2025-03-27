No Leakage Of Presidential Communications To Senate Under Lado – Akpabio

Share

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, declared that within the last eight months that Senator Basheer Lado has been serving as Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate matters, there has been no leakages in presidential communications to the Senate.

Akpabio who stated this in the office of the Special Adviser, National Assembly Complex, Abuja, described Lado’s performance as unprecedented in the area of making communications between the Senate and President Tinubu far easier than in the past.

He added that with Lado, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano is already in the kitty of APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Let me put on record that since Senator Lado’s assumption of office as Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on National Assembly (Senate Matters), we have not had a single leakage of private communication between the presidency and the Senate.

“We have not had a single incidence of leakage. Because in government, that’s what we call the right to know. The right to know. And then of course, where government business is done, on pages of newspapers and on social media through leakages of information, it negatively rubs on national security.

“So I want to thank you for upholding the tenets of what the government should be, what separation of powers is all about.

“Your performance in office generally within the last eight months, is unprecedented by transforming the office itself and making the synergy between the executive and legislature more robust and rewarding for the good of all.

“You are no doubt a man of color, man of excellence, man of style who stepped into an office and transformed it for better result delivery as it is clearly with the way you keep track on all the bills passed by us and those assented to, by the President.

“Ahead of 2027, with the Deputy President of the Senate, the National Chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and your strategic self, Kano is already in the kitty of APC”, he said.

Senator Lado in his welcome speech, said in Akpabio, President Tinubu has found not only a dependable ally but a statesman who understands the delicate art of governance and the importance of cooperation over confrontation.

“Mr. Senate President, your presence here is not only symbolic of the harmony between the Executive and the Legislature; it is a testament to the power of unity, the strength of shared vision, and the boundless possibilities when leadership is anchored on service.

“Your Excellency, permit me to especially commend your steadfast and visible support for our President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

"You have not merely walked alongside the President; you have championed his Renewed Hope Agenda with conviction, defending it with clarity, articulating it with passion, and advancing it through legislative action", he said.

“You have not merely walked alongside the President; you have championed his Renewed Hope Agenda with conviction, defending it with clarity, articulating it with passion, and advancing it through legislative action”, he said.

