No Law Gives You Exclusive Right To Appoint Chief Imam, MURIC Tells Alaafin

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has told the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Owoade, that no law gives him the exclusive right to appoint the Chief Imam of Oyo town, as he had claimed in reports on Tuesday.

In a statement obtained by New Telegraph on Wednesday, signed by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said: “The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, claimed yesterday that he had the exclusive right to appoint the Chief Imam of Oyo town.

The claim was contained in a statement issued by the Alaafin’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, on Monday, September 15, 2025.

“We reject this statement. It is false, baseless and without any legal backing. What the Alaafin called his exclusive right is a baseless privilege now being abused by traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

“Alaafin is being economical with the truth. We challenge the Alaafin to produce the legal instrument that empowers him to appoint the Chief Imam for the Oyo Muslim Community.

“Alaafin’s claim is illogical, irrational and laughable. If he has the power to appoint the Chief Imam, does he also have the power to appoint the bishop of Oyo? Now, if he has no power to appoint the bishop, he cannot claim the power to appoint the Chief Imam.

“If he is relying on tradition, there is a difference between tradition and what the law says. By the way, what kind of tradition enslaves Muslims but gives Christians freedom.

“We reject a tradition that puts Muslims in chains. Muslims are not slaves. The king should respect himself and know his limits so that he can be adequately respected. Nigeria is not a monarchy. It is a democracy.

“Privileges enjoyed by past kings do not constitute any right by any stretch of imagination. The tradition in the past was to trek to Makkah on foot. That has been abandoned. The incumbent Alaafin should stop clinging to a comatose practice.

“Alaafin’s pedigree has already deprived him of any right to determine the destiny of Muslims of Oyo town. As a pastor, he has no moral right to dictate who should lead the Muslims in Oyo.

“He himself should know this. We demand that he respect the sensibilities of his Muslim subjects. We are waiting to see how far he is committed to the pursuit of peace, justice and fairness in his domain.

“We reject an entitlement mentality based on sheer feudalistic sentiment, superiority complex and undue class distinction. Muslims are born free, and they have the right to appoint their own leaders without external interference. We reject any system that seeks to enslave Muslims by imposing an Imam on them. It is totally wrong”.

The Alaafin had reportedly said, ‘It should be noted that only His Imperial Majesty has the exclusive privilege to appoint a new Chief Imam for the town’.

Responding, MURIC said, “This statement smirks of over-bloated colonial mentality and empty feudal overlordship. It is provocative, preposterous and detestable. Under the law, it is ultra vires, null and void.

“Our position is that the Alaafin can bless anyone picked by the Muslim Community of Oyo town as the Chief Imam. This is in recognition of the fact that he is the king of the town.

“We expect the Muslim Community of Oyo town to consult the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), the umbrella organisation of all Islamic associations of Yorubaland.

“The Muslim Community should present only one candidate, not two, not three, to the Alaafin and back its choice with an official letter in which the new Imam’s name is conspicuously written to avoid any chance of manipulation. The Alaafin’s blessing of their choice is not mandatory. It is a euphemism for passing information.

“To the Alaafin, Kabiyesi, Your Imperial Majesty, you are the king over the whole of Oyo. You are king over the Muslims, the Christians and the traditionalists. Each group chooses its own leader.

“No law gives you the exclusive right to choose the Chief Imam. Otherwise, show us evidence that you picked the bishop. If you cannot pick the bishop, how can you pick the Imam? Stop impugning our dignity. Respect begets respect”, MURIC stated.