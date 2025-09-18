No Law Gives You Exclusive Right To Appoint Chief Imam, MURIC Tells Alaafin

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has told the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Owoade, that no law gives him the exclusive right to appoint the Chief Imam of Oyo town as he had claimed in reports on Tuesday.

In a statement obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, signed by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said: “The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade claimed yesterday that he had the exclusive right to appoint the Chief Imam of Oyo town.

“The claim was contained in a statement issued by the Alaafin’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, on Monday, September 15, 2025. “We reject this statement. It is false, baseless and without any legal backing. “What the Alaafin called his exclusive right is a baseless privilege now being abused by traditional rulers in Yorubaland. “Alaafin is being economical with the truth.

We challenge the Alaafin to produce the legal instrument that empowers him to appoint the Chief Imam for Oyo Muslim Community. “Alaafin’s claim is illogical, irrational and laughable. If he has the power to appoint the Chief Imam, does he also have the power to appoint the bishop of Oyo? “Now, if he has no power to appoint the bishop, he cannot claim the power to appoint the Chief Imam.

If he is relying on tradition, there is a difference between tradition and what the law says. “By the way, what kind of tradition enslaves Muslims but gives Christians freedom. We reject a tradition that puts muslims in chains. Muslims are not slaves. “The king should respect himself and know his limits so that he can be adequately respected. Nigeria is not a monarchy. It is a democracy.”