No Kwara LGA Under Bandits’ Control, Govt Clarifies

The Kwara State Government has debunked claims circulating on social media that nine local government areas of the state are under siege by bandits, describing the report as “totally false.”

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bolanle Olukoju, the government said the claims were being promoted by opposition elements to instill fear in the public.

“The unfortunate challenges we have had in a few areas do not warrant the wicked escalation and fake news which are being promoted by opposition elements in and outside of the state,” the statement read.

“We have reasonable grounds to suspect that these elements are the online promoters and equivalents of bandits, as they help to instill fear in the populace through fake news such as the unfounded claim of nine LGAs being under siege and the alleged movement of gunmen in parts of Asa LGA.”

The government also expressed disappointment at the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, accusing him of amplifying the unverified report on his social media handles.

“We regretfully observe that Mr. Peter Obi has lent his social media handles to spreading such fake news. This is not expected from him as a statesman. We request Mr. Peter Obi to bring down the post as it is totally false and inappropriate,” the statement added.

Mrs. Olukoju urged members of the public to desist from sharing unverified information capable of causing panic, confusion, and psychological trauma, noting that such actions undermine the efforts of security agencies.

“This irresponsible behaviour is making things harder for the security forces who already have enough on their plates,” she stated.