No Jailbreak, Attacks In 2023 – NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Thursday announced a remarkable achievement with zero recorded jailbreaks and attacks across all 253 custodial centres nationwide in 2023.

According to the NCoS spokesman, Assistant Controller of Corrections, Abubakar Umar, the government implemented comprehensive security measures to counteract potential internal and external threats effectively, significantly enhancing the security of the facilities.

He highlighted the Federal Government’s comprehensive measures to bolster the security of the facilities and effectively counteract any potential threats, whether originating from internal or external sources.

He also noted the efforts made to avert the alarming trend of jailbreaks and attacks that Nigeria had experienced in previous years.

Umar emphasized the deployment of extensive personnel and intelligence-gathering technology to prevent such incidents across the country.

Notably, on January 20, 2023, the NCoS management announced robust security strategies and infrastructure development aimed at preventing a repeat of the incidents that occurred in 2022.

One such incident involved the Islamic State West Africa Province, a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, carrying out a successful attack on a highly fortified custodial centre in Abuja on July 5, 2022. Despite overpowering the security personnel, the group’s infiltration of the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre resulted in the escape of 879 inmates, with more than half of them later apprehended. Umar attributed the absence of jail attacks in Nigeria in 2023 to the robust security measures and the dedicated efforts of security personnel and various stakeholders. He emphasized the commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment within custodial centres for the well-being of inmates and staff. He highlighted the effectiveness of the top-level security measures in custodial centres across the nation and the dedication and professionalism of the security personnel in upholding robust protocols and procedures, preventing untoward incidents. Umar also credited proper inmate rehabilitation and reintegration for contributing to the peace enjoyed in all custodial centres in Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a secure and well-maintained custodial system, which upholds the rule of law and provides an environment conducive to the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders. Additionally, he acknowledged the importance of collaboration and intelligence-sharing among law enforcement agencies, emphasizing the coordinated efforts of various stakeholders in maintaining the security of custodial centres. This accomplishment of no-recorded jail attacks in Nigeria in 2023 marks a significant milestone in upholding law and order in the country, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of the security personnel and the commitment to the highest standards of security in the custodial centres nationwide.