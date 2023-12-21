No Jailbreak, Attacks In 2023 – NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Thursday announced a remarkable achievement with zero recorded jailbreaks and attacks across all 253 custodial centres nationwide in 2023.
According to the NCoS spokesman, Assistant Controller of Corrections, Abubakar Umar, the government implemented comprehensive security measures to counteract potential internal and external threats effectively, significantly enhancing the security of the facilities.
He highlighted the Federal Government’s comprehensive measures to bolster the security of the facilities and effectively counteract any potential threats, whether originating from internal or external sources.
He also noted the efforts made to avert the alarming trend of jailbreaks and attacks that Nigeria had experienced in previous years.
Umar emphasized the deployment of extensive personnel and intelligence-gathering technology to prevent such incidents across the country.
READ ALSO:
- Benue: 300 Prison Inmates Receive Free Medical Treatment In Correctional Center
- Ikeja Viva L’Amour Lions Club empower girls at Lagos correctional center
- Ewhrudjakpo donates food, other items to Okaka Correctional Center
Notably, on January 20, 2023, the NCoS management announced robust security strategies and infrastructure development aimed at preventing a repeat of the incidents that occurred in 2022.
One such incident involved the Islamic State West Africa Province, a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, carrying out a successful attack on a highly fortified custodial centre in Abuja on July 5, 2022.