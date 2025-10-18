No Issue With PENGASSAN, No Fuel Shortage – Dangote Refinery

Against the backdrop of price hike and shortage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products in the country, the Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin, on Friday said there is no reason for scarcity of petrol and increase in pump price by marketers.

Speaking during the facility tour of the Dangote Refinery and Fertiliser Plant by Reno Omokiri with HRH King Bubaraye Dakolo, of Ekpetiama Kingdom, and Chairman, Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, the Vice President dismissed any news or claim of fuel shortage.

This is as Devakumar, who insisted that there is no scarcity of petrol, and that there is enough petrol to meet Nigeria’s fuel needs or requirements, however, disclosed that Dangote Refinery currently has 312 million litres of PMS in its tanks ready for loading by marketers.

According to him, any number of tankers that come to the refinery will be loaded, as there is enough fuel ready for them to load, apart from production taking place daily.

“The Refinery has the capacity to supply petrol and other petroleum products, as we still export about 50 per cent of our products to other countries such as America, India, Brazil, Argentina, Europe, among others, as our major exporters.

“Our products are very large, much more than what Nigeria need or requires,” he declared.

Describing this as another ploy and a mere campaign that prices have gone up, orchestrated in order for marketers to bring the pump price up.

Devakumar added, “I can tell you that we have enough products, and any number of tankers they bring here will load our products. No tanker driver can tell us that he is not being loaded. We can load any number of tankers that bring them here.

“The marketers do not come to buy the products. We have the capacity with 312 million litres of PMS in our storage tanks to meet Nigerians’ needs and consumption,” he said.

On the crisis with PENGASSAN, the Vice President dismissed such a claim, saying that “Dangote Refinery has no issues with the union,” stressing that “I have repeatedly emphasised that we have no issue with PENGASSAN, just the issue of the reorganisation we did. It has nothing to do with the union.”

Speaking with journalists, Devakumar further noted that the reorganisation was prompted when they started facing incidents of some sabotage, in which we recorded about 22 incidents of sabotage on our equipment and operations.

He said: We have attempted an incident of fire and breakdown of equipment for which we carried out unit clarifications. I have the data and dates of the incidents. All the documents are there. We got all these through our Central Control Room, where all the incidents and data were captured.

“The same way the equipment was to be brought down, but fortunately for us, because we have an ultra-modern refinery by the fire control system detected and immediately controlled it. So, when someone tried to break down the equipment, the system stopped it.

“So, we started looking at all these things that someone could just bring or cause a major breakdown in the Refinery. That was why we did the massive reorganisation, to safeguard the equipment and the entire system.

It has nothing to do with PENGASSAN. We have the dates, and everything was documented. So, this is another campaign where there is scarcity, and the price would go up.

He reiterated that the Federal Government has put in place policies that would help develop the petroleum sector, saying if the focused policies are sustained, Nigeria would stop importing fuel and become an exporter of petroleum products.

Devakumar added that the 4,000 newly acquired fuel tankers would commence operations before the end of this year, and assured Nigerians that the impact would be positively felt by the oil retail system.