No Investment In Education Is Risk, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized that education is the most powerful tool for national development, stating that “no investment in education is ever a gamble” during the combined convocation of Kashim Ibrahim University (KIU) in Borno State.

A total of 2,294 students graduated across the 2022/2023, 2023/2024, and 2024/2025 academic sessions at the ceremony, which also saw the installation of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi II, as the university’s Chancellor.

Speaking at the event, Shettima urged graduates to uphold integrity, service, and excellence, warning against ethical shortcuts: “Wherever life takes you, you carry the name and values of Kashim Ibrahim University.”

READ ALSO:

He praised Borno State for prioritizing education despite years of insurgency disruptions.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum announced automatic employment for 81 best graduating students and immediate postgraduate sponsorships at home and abroad.

The Ooni of Ife pledged to support the accelerated growth of the institution, while the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Babagana Gutti, revealed that the university’s ultra-modern teaching hospital, nearing completion, will be the largest and most equipped in Nigeria.

In recognition of their contributions, honorary Doctor of Letters degrees were conferred on the Ooni of Ife and businessman Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi.

Shettima also donated two electric vehicles to support the university’s shuttle services, and awarded scholarships to the best graduating students.

Shettima lauded the university’s leadership, including its pioneer Vice-Chancellor and academic staff, and commended Governor Zulum and Alhaji Indimi for their dedication to education and community development.