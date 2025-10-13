No Intention To Encroach On Your Land, Broadcast Station Tells Oyo NUJ

Dominion Broadcast station yesterday debunked the allegations of encroaching on a parcel of land belonging to the Oyo State council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ). The NUJ had alleged that the station was encroaching on its land.

However, the station claimed its intention was to explore partnership opportunities that could strengthen both institutions and enhance the quality of media service delivery in the community. Chief Executive Officer Femi Adefila insisted that the intention was not to encroach on the land belonging to the NUJ.

According to him, the station will resolve the matter amicably with the NUJ. Adefila said: “Dominion Broadcast Group has no interest whatsoever in forceful acquisition or trespass on the said property.