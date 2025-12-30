No Injury Worries For Eagles As Team Face ‘Difficult’ Uganda

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has announced that the team has no injury concerns ahead of the final group game match against the Cranes of Uganda today.

Nigeria, having secured qualification to the next round of the tournament and also top spot will be taking on Uganda under a relaxed atmosphere with their opponents needing a win to have an outside chance of making it to the Round of 16.

The Cranes, eternal difficult jobs for the Eagles since their first meeting in an AFCON semi-final duel in Kumasi 47 years ago. After the expected manhandling by Tunisia, and falling behind to Tanzania in their second match, Nigeria-descent Uche Ikpeazu rose from the bench to give them an equaliser against the Taifa Stars.

The only route left for them is to put a sword through the Eagles. With the Nigerians intent on sustaining a winning mentality, determined to maintain their great form and put fear into the hearts of other possible contenders for the trophy, that is unlikely to happen.

Nigeria’s prolific goalscorer Victor Osimhen has netted only once in this tournament, but the man who succeeded him as Africa Player of the Year (and who teamed up with him to create a Super Eagles’ terror attack at the last competition in Cote d’Ivoire), Ademola Lookman, has again opted to take Africa’s biggest football championship by storm.

According to Chelle, all the players are ready for the game and will check the team before the game as all the players are ready to play against Uganda.