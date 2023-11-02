No Infrastructures, No Land Allocation In Abuja – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has said he would not succumb to pressure from those seeking land allocation in Abuja, insisting that infrastructures must be provided as a prerequisite condition.

Wike said this on Thursday when he hosted the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho in his office.

The Minister who was responding to the Chief Judge’s request for land allocation for judiciary workers, said his administration was working out a blueprint for infrastructural development.

According to him, it does not make any economic sense to allocate lands to people in areas that are not accessible.

He also assured that President Bola Tinubu had already mandated him to provide lands to key officials in the three arms, saying he is developing a template that would see the allocation done in phases.

He said; “Like you rightly said, I believe that the three arms of government must work together even though independently and I believe that no arm of government should be treated lesser than the other.

“Without the judiciary, our democracy cannot survive. Nigerians are talking about the judiciary today because of the role you play and so whatever is required to strengthen the judiciary is not over-demanding.

“Before now, the President had given me the go-ahead to allocate lands to the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary. What remains now is how it should be done because the number is too much. What we have decided to do is to do this in phases. All cannot be done at the same time.

Earlier, Justice Tsoho said he was bringing up the issue of land allocation for the judiciary workers because the Minister had demonstrated love for the judiciary when he was Rivers State governor.

Tsoho said, ” I commend Your Excellency’s bias for the judiciary and you have always seen it as your primary constituency. The welfare of the Rivers state judiciary was second to none and you raised the bar so high that it became the envy of judicial officers in other states”