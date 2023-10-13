No Increment In Kwara Varsity’s School Fees – VC

…As institution’s 7th Students Union inaugurated

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has been applauded for directing the management of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, to maintain the old regime of school fees paid by the students of the institution.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of KWASU, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, who gave the commendation at the inauguration of the institution’s 7th Students Union, described the Governor’s gesture as an act of visionary leadership, adding that he made the decision to ensure that the people of the state continue to have access to qualitative tertiary education.

The University helmsman noted that the current economic reality where many institutions were increasing fees students would pay would have added to the burden of parents and sponsors of KWASU students.

He therefore urged the students to reciprocate the goodwill of Governor AbdulRazaq by conducting themselves peacefully and making optimal use of the opportunity of schooling at the institution.

He congratulated the new executives, saying that they have been entrusted with a significant responsibility.

“Your roles are pivotal in representing and advocating for the interests of our diverse and vibrant student body,” he said.

“The university community has placed its trust in your ability to guide and lead, and it is your duty to fulfil this mandate with the utmost dedication and integrity.

“As the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University, I want to assure you that the management is committed to supporting you throughout your tenure. We stand ready to provide the necessary assistance, guidance, and resources that may be required to ensure the success of your leadership, ” he stated.

Professor Jimoh noted that the success of the election that ushered in the executives demonstrated the collective commitment to uphold democratic ideals and offered the students a platform to develop and exhibit their leadership skills.

In his inauguration speech, the President of the Student Union, Soliu Kolapo Abdulkadir, reiterated his commitment to serve all students regardless of their backgrounds, stating that the mantra of his administration would be “Moving Forward- KWASU4KWASITES.”

Highpoint of the ceremony was the swearing-in of the executives by the Chief Judge, Munfa’at Akanbi.

In attendance were the Dean of Student Affairs and Deans of faculties, executive and members of the alumni of the institution, members of the legislative arm of the Student Union, and members of the Students Electoral Committee.