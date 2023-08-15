No Increase In Petroleum Products Prices – Presidency

The presidency has officially said that there will be no increase in petroleum products prices at the present moment.

It stated that President Bola Tinubu is confident, based on the current data and reports available to him, that Nigeria can sustain its existing pricing model.

This development was made known on Tuesday via Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) News official verified Twitter handle: @NTANewsNow

The statement said, “The presidency says there is no increase in petroleum product prices at this time as the President is convinced based on the information before him that, Nigeria can maintain current pricing without reversing our deregulation policy by swiftly cleaning up existing inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream Petroleum sector.”