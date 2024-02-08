No Increase In Petrol Prices, NNPCL Assures Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has urged Nigerians to remain calm and desist from panic buying of petroleum products.

According to the NNPCL, there was no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel.

In a terse statement signed by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye on Thursday in Abuja, NNPCL called on Nigerians to “disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country.”