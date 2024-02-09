No Increase in Fuel Prices, NNPC Ltd Assures Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has assured Nigerians that there is no imminent increase in fuel pump price. It urged Nigerians to disregard rumours of imminent fuel price increament and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of fuel price.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer. NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday. He said: “Motorists nation- wide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country.”

Meanwhile, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, have reviewed the deci- sion of the NNPC Ltd. to domicile a significant portion of its revenues and other banking services with the CBN.

This was contained in a joint statement by the NNPC Ltd and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on banking relationship. It was titled: ‘NNPC, CBN to Strengthen Relationship to Guarantee Seamless Commercial Operation.’