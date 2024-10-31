No Inch Of Kotangora Military Training Ground Ceded To Terrorists –DHQ

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday debunked the claim by the Niger House of Assembly that the Nigerian Army Training Camp in Kotangora had been taken over by terrorists.

The Assembly on Tuesday sounded the alarm that terrorists had taken over Nagwamase military cantonment – one of the country’s biggest military training camps – in the Kontagora Local Government Area.

According to the Assembly, the hoodlums displaced over 23 communities in the Kontagora and Mariga LGAs.

It therefore passed a resolution asking Governor Umaru Bago to liaise with the military to ensure that terrorists are flushed out of the largest military training camp.

However, in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Edward Buba, the military said: “No inch of the training area has been ceded to the terrorist.

“Firstly, these headquarters seize the opportunity to unequivocally state that, this allegation is incorrect and inaccurate with realities on the ground.

“While, it is understandable that troops have recorded encounters with terrorists in the course of operating in the general area, no inch of the training area has been ceded to the terrorists.

“Indeed, troops constantly eliminate the threat posed by terrorists crisscrossing the vast area. “Our clearance operations in the area have denied the terrorist freedom of action.

“Additionally, the armed forces seize the opportunity to clarify that our ongoing operations, particularly in Niger State, are against terrorists.”

It added: “It is, therefore, erroneous for such threats to be described in any other form other than terrorists. “Overall, the armed forces are working closely with the Niger State Government to ensure improved security in the state and for the citizens. ‘Our troops are not relenting at ensuring destruction of these terrorists wherever they may be hiding.”

