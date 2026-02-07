No Grounds For Emergency Rule In Osun – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has has described as ‘desperate’ and a ‘failed plot’, the recent calls for emergency rule in the state.

Adeleke described such move as a failed and desperate act which according to him was allegedly orchestrated by former Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and former Finance Commissioner, Bola Oyebamiji who is now the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke said the call was borne out of frustration following the inability of the APC to destabilise the state and regain power through undemocratic means.

“The call by faceless civil society groups for a declaration of a state of emergency in Osun State is the last failed desperate act of Mr Gboyega Oyetola and Bola Oyebamiji, who are frustrated by their inability to destabilise Osun State,” Adeleke said.

Such move according to the governor is a continuation of what he termed a failed plot by the Osun APC leadership to seize power through the backdoor after repeatedly losing public support.

“The APC is the main source of disturbance in the state, paralysing local government, mismanaging LG funds, and illegally deploying police, making Mr Oyetola and his cohorts the most hated entities in Osun political space,” the statement said.

Adeleke accused the APC of illegally occupying local government councils, mismanaging funds, and deliberately inciting conflict to create chaos and blame his administration.

“The APC seized local government funds, mismanaged the same, and forcefully occupied the councils, all in a bid to provoke violence and conflict. This is a deliberate strategy to create chaos and blame it on the Adeleke-led administration.”

The statement however insisted that despite the political intimidation, open confrontation and illegality, Governor Adeleke’s administration has maintained peace in the state.

“Governor Adeleke has succeeded in maintaining peace despite open confrontation and illegality being perpetrated by these groups. The call for a state of emergency is an act of frustration and desperation.”

The governor questioned attempts to blame his administration for the crisis at the local government level while insisting that illegal APC chairmen had refused to vacate office after the expiration of their self-awarded tenure.

“How can any sane person blame Governor Adeleke when it was the APC illegal chairmen who criminally hijacked the local government and refused to quit office after the expiration of their self-awarded tenure?” he asked.

Also, he accused the APC of hijacking Osun local government funds at a commercial bank in violation of local government finance laws.

Adeleke noted that his administration had been using state funds to pay local government workers abandoned by what he called illegal APC chairmen.

“Who can blame Governor Adeleke, who has been using state money to pay local workers abandoned by illegal APC chairmen who were hellbent on sharing billions of local government funds among themselves?”

As politicking thickens in the state ahead of its gubernatorial election, Adeleke warned that the good people of Osun State would not tolerate violence or attempts to destabilise the state.

“Osun has gone past the era of brute force. No individual or group will be allowed to further disturb the peace of Osun State. Anybody found creating public mayhem will face the full wrath of the law.”

Additionally, the governor disclosed that he had directed the Commissioner of Police to monitor and stop any plot to plunge the state into conflict, and also called on the Inspector General of Police to take note of the situation while appealing to President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

“I again call on Mr President to call Mr Oyetola to order. The action of the minister is splashing mud on the names of the Presidency. Mr Oyetola and his team should allow Osun to breathe.

“Those seeking power should face the electorates. Political power is secured through the people; no backdoor access will work.”