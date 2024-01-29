No Gree For Anybody Slogan Is Generating Violence – Alex Ekubo

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has taken to his social media page to lament the viral 2024 slogan, ‘No gree for anybody’, which simply means that not easily give in to others’ demands, is generating violence.

The movie star in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, asserted that the viral 2024 slogan is breeding violence and fostering revenge culture.

Alex, however, advised Nigerians to shun the slogan and be more tolerant, kind and considerate towards each other.

He also urged Nigerians to be intentional about their health and wealth, noting that when people start taking care of themselves, they start feeling good, looking better and also attracting better things.

He wrote, “I took time out to introspect, meditate & self-care. As I crawl out of my solemn place, I can see the same negativity, & “gbas gbos” that has stunted our progress. As you may or may not have noticed, the only description of me on my socials is Human Being.

“In a world where everyone is obsessed with titles (nothing wrong with that btw, we are losing our humanity. I now identify as a Human Being. Feel free to call me whenever. The world needs more humanity.

“Pls what’s “no gree for anybody” I’m seeing everywhere, it’s breeding violence & fostering revenge culture. Instead, can we be more tolerant & considerate towards each other? Be kind, everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.

“Be intentional about 2 things, because they affect you whether you like it or not, Health & Wealth. When you start taking care of yourself, you start feeling better, looking better, & you start to attract better. It starts with you. Focus on your Focus. You can do it. Determination is stronger than witchcraft.

“Life is not fair. Expecting life to be fair to you, because you are fair is like expecting a lion not to eat you, because you don’t eat Lion. We are different people, raised under different circumstances, with different degrees of luck.

“Life will show us different variations of “shege” Everyone has their unique experience with how the world works. Don’t expect everyone to think & act like you.”